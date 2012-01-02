Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 2, 2012 | 11:40pm GMT

Aretha Franklin engaged

<p>President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama (L) thanks singer Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama (L) thanks singer Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing more

Monday, January 02, 2012

President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama (L) thanks singer Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
1 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary Event to Prevent benefit New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary Event to Prevent benefit New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary Event to Prevent benefit New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary "Event to Prevent" benefit in New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary "Event to Prevent" benefit in New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary "Event to Prevent" benefit in New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 25
<p>Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (L) accompanies performer Aretha Franklin during a performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2010. . REUTERS/John Randolph </p>

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (L) accompanies performer Aretha Franklin during a performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2010. . REUTERS/John Randolph

Monday, January 02, 2012

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (L) accompanies performer Aretha Franklin during a performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2010. . REUTERS/John Randolph

Close
4 / 25
<p>Aretha Franklin (R) arrives in the East Room for a reception for Kennedy Center Honorees at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Aretha Franklin (R) arrives in the East Room for a reception for Kennedy Center Honorees at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, January 02, 2012

Aretha Franklin (R) arrives in the East Room for a reception for Kennedy Center Honorees at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
5 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the second of two 25th Anniversary Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame concerts in New York October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the second of two 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concerts in New York October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the second of two 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concerts in New York October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin and Will Wilkerson arrive for the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brent Smith </p>

Singer Aretha Franklin and Will Wilkerson arrive for the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin and Will Wilkerson arrive for the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
7 / 25
<p>Aretha Franklin sings during the inauguration ceremony for Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Aretha Franklin sings during the inauguration ceremony for Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, January 02, 2012

Aretha Franklin sings during the inauguration ceremony for Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin (C) rings the bell to close the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Aretha Franklin (C) rings the bell to close the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin (C) rings the bell to close the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin (L) and Willie Wilkerson Jr watch a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Singer Aretha Franklin (L) and Willie Wilkerson Jr watch a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin (L) and Willie Wilkerson Jr watch a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
10 / 25
<p>Actor Tyler Perry presents Aretha Franklin with the Vanguard Award at the 39th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Tyler Perry presents Aretha Franklin with the Vanguard Award at the 39th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 02, 2012

Actor Tyler Perry presents Aretha Franklin with the Vanguard Award at the 39th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 25
<p>Aretha Franklin performs "Never Gonna Break My Faith" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Aretha Franklin performs "Never Gonna Break My Faith" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, January 02, 2012

Aretha Franklin performs "Never Gonna Break My Faith" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin acknowledges the crowd after performing and receiving the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year award during a special dinner and concert in her honor in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Aretha Franklin acknowledges the crowd after performing and receiving the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year award during a special dinner and concert in her honor in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin acknowledges the crowd after performing and receiving the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year award during a special dinner and concert in her honor in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 25
<p>Aretha Franklin, winner of 17 Grammy awards, is interviewed as she arrives to be honored as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year at a special dinner and concert in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Aretha Franklin, winner of 17 Grammy awards, is interviewed as she arrives to be honored as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year at a special dinner and concert in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 02, 2012

Aretha Franklin, winner of 17 Grammy awards, is interviewed as she arrives to be honored as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year at a special dinner and concert in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin performs during a tribute to tennis pioneer Althea Gibson at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

Singer Aretha Franklin performs during a tribute to tennis pioneer Althea Gibson at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin performs during a tribute to tennis pioneer Althea Gibson at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Close
15 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin (R) and escort William Wilkerson smile at photographers as they arrive for the State Department Dinner during the 29th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Singer Aretha Franklin (R) and escort William Wilkerson smile at photographers as they arrive for the State Department Dinner during the 29th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin (R) and escort William Wilkerson smile at photographers as they arrive for the State Department Dinner during the 29th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
16 / 25
<p>Aretha Franklin performs at the 25th Anniversary Gala of Radio One in Washington August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Aretha Franklin performs at the 25th Anniversary Gala of Radio One in Washington August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, January 02, 2012

Aretha Franklin performs at the 25th Anniversary Gala of Radio One in Washington August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
17 / 25
<p>Singers Aretha Franklin (L) and Aaron Neville perform the National Anthem before the NFL's Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best</p>

Singers Aretha Franklin (L) and Aaron Neville perform the National Anthem before the NFL's Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singers Aretha Franklin (L) and Aaron Neville perform the National Anthem before the NFL's Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Close
18 / 25
<p>Singer Stevie Wonder (L) greets singer Aretha Franklin (R) before a news conference for Super Bowl XL pre-game entertainers in Detroit, Michigan, February 2, 2006. Joining them onstage is Aaron Neville (left rear) and India.Arie. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich</p>

Singer Stevie Wonder (L) greets singer Aretha Franklin (R) before a news conference for Super Bowl XL pre-game entertainers in Detroit, Michigan, February 2, 2006. Joining them onstage is Aaron Neville (left rear) and India.Arie. REUTERS/Sam...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Stevie Wonder (L) greets singer Aretha Franklin (R) before a news conference for Super Bowl XL pre-game entertainers in Detroit, Michigan, February 2, 2006. Joining them onstage is Aaron Neville (left rear) and India.Arie. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Close
19 / 25
<p>Then President George W. Bush (R) presents his Presidential Medal of Freedom to soul legend Aretha Franklin at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Then President George W. Bush (R) presents his Presidential Medal of Freedom to soul legend Aretha Franklin at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, January 02, 2012

Then President George W. Bush (R) presents his Presidential Medal of Freedom to soul legend Aretha Franklin at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 25
<p>Aretha Franklin performs "Respect" at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Pasadena, California, September 7, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello </p>

Aretha Franklin performs "Respect" at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Pasadena, California, September 7, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Monday, January 02, 2012

Aretha Franklin performs "Respect" at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Pasadena, California, September 7, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Close
21 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin (R) sings at musician Luther Vandross' funeral service in New York's Riverside Church July 8, 2005. Vandross, an award winning R&amp;B singer, passed away on July 1, 2008 at age 54. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine RFS/YH</p>

Singer Aretha Franklin (R) sings at musician Luther Vandross' funeral service in New York's Riverside Church July 8, 2005. Vandross, an award winning R&B singer, passed away on July 1, 2008 at age 54. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine RFS/YH

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin (R) sings at musician Luther Vandross' funeral service in New York's Riverside Church July 8, 2005. Vandross, an award winning R&B singer, passed away on July 1, 2008 at age 54. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine RFS/YH

Close
22 / 25
<p>Aretha Franklin (L) and Australian actor Hugh Jackman sing "Somewhere" from the classic musical "West Side Story" during the American Theatre Wing's 59th Annual Tony Awards show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen </p>

Aretha Franklin (L) and Australian actor Hugh Jackman sing "Somewhere" from the classic musical "West Side Story" during the American Theatre Wing's 59th Annual Tony Awards show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

Aretha Franklin (L) and Australian actor Hugh Jackman sing "Somewhere" from the classic musical "West Side Story" during the American Theatre Wing's 59th Annual Tony Awards show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
23 / 25
<p>Legendary singer Aretha Franklin gets a hug from singer Alicia Keys (L) prior to their duet they performed at the J Records Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis in New York February 22, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin gets a hug from singer Alicia Keys (L) prior to their duet they performed at the J Records Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis in New York February 22, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, January 02, 2012

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin gets a hug from singer Alicia Keys (L) prior to their duet they performed at the J Records Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis in New York February 22, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
24 / 25
<p>Singer Aretha Franklin carries the Olympic Flame during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay in Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2002. The torch's 13,500-mile, 65-day journey across the United States will end on February 8 with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron in Salt Lake City. REUTERS/POOL/Todd Warshaw</p>

Singer Aretha Franklin carries the Olympic Flame during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay in Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2002. The torch's 13,500-mile, 65-day journey across the United States will end on February 8 with the lighting of the...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Aretha Franklin carries the Olympic Flame during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay in Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2002. The torch's 13,500-mile, 65-day journey across the United States will end on February 8 with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron in Salt Lake City. REUTERS/POOL/Todd Warshaw

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Celebrity breakups of 2011

Celebrity breakups of 2011

Next Slideshows

Celebrity breakups of 2011

Celebrity breakups of 2011

Celebrity relationships that came to an end this year.

30 Dec 2011
Celebrity birthdays in January

Celebrity birthdays in January

A look at who turns what in the month of January.

30 Dec 2011
Celebrity style: Michelle Williams

Celebrity style: Michelle Williams

The fashion and style of the My week with Marilyn star Michelle Williams.

27 Dec 2011
Celebrity stories of 2011

Celebrity stories of 2011

The stories and stars that made headlines in the entertainment world this year.

27 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos