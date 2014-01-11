Ariel Sharon: 1928 - 2014
Israel's Minister of Industry and Trade Ariel Sharon during a session of Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, May 6, 1985. REUTERS/Nati Harnik/Government Press Office
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon watches an aerial drop through his binoculars in the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel, during the Middle East War, June 8, 1967. REUTERS/Government Press Office
Israeli Major General in the Reserves Ariel Sharon confers with comrades during the 1973 Middle East War in the Sinai Peninsula, October 10, 1973. REUTERS/Shlomo Arad/Government Press Office
Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir is escorted by Israeli Major General in the Reserves Ariel Sharon while visiting the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel, during the 1973 Middle East War, October 29, 1973. REUTERS/Yehuda Tzion/Government...more
Israeli Major General in the Reserves Ariel Sharon shares a laugh with Israeli soldiers on the western side of the Suez Canal, October 23, 1973. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Government Press Office
Israeli army colonel Ariel Sharon in February 16, 1966. REUTERS/FIles
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon and Israeli Major General Yeshayahu Gavish confer with other field commanders in the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel, June 8, 1967. REUTERS/Government Press Office
Israeli Major General in the Reserves Ariel Sharon smiles near the Suez Canal, then occupied by Israel, October 31, 1973. REUTERS/Ilan Ron/Government Press Office
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon walks with Major General Yeshayahu Gavish in the Negev Desert, Israel, June 1, 1967. REUTERS/David Rubinger/Government Press Office
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon with Likud party leader Menahem Begin and Major General Avraham Yoffe in the Sinai Peninsula, June 7, 1977. REUTERS/ Moshe Milner/Government Press Office
Israeli Prime Minister Menahem Begin speaks with Israeli Agriculture Minister Ariel Sharon in the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, August 9, 1977. REUTERS/Ya'acov Sa'ar/Government Press Office
Israeli Defence Minister Ariel Sharon laughs as his wife Lily stands at his side during an aerial display in an Israeli Air Force Base, July 15, 1982. REUTERS/Baruch Rimon/Government Press Office
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher greets Israeli Minister of Industry and Trade Ariel Sharon during a reception in honor of Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, May 26, 1986. REUTERS/Chanania Herman/Government Press Office more
Israeli Prime Minister Menahem Begin and Israeli Agriculture Minister Ariel Sharon view a memorial for fallen Israeli soldiers in the Sharon Region, February 27, 1981. REUTERS/Chanania Herman/Government Press Office
President Reagan and his advisers meet with an Israeli delegation including Israeli Prime Minister Menahem Begin and Israeli Defence Minister Ariel Sharon in Washington, September 9, 1981. REUTERS/Ya'acov Sa'ar/Government Press Office
Security Advisor Ariel Sharon confers with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin during a flight on a military helicopter, December 11, 1975. REUTERS/Yaacov Saar/Government Press Office
(R-L), U.S. Defence Secretary Casper Weinberger, Israeli Defence Minister Ariel Sharon and Yisrael Sacharov, Chairman of the Israel Aircraft Industry, inspect a pilotless airplane, September 2, 1982. REUTERS/Ya'akov Sa'ar/Government Press Office more
Israeli Defence Minister Ariel Sharon stands on the banks of the Suez Canal following an official visit to Egypt, January 21, 1982. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Government Press Office
Israeli Defence Minister Ariel Sharon and his wife Lily walk past graves of fallen Israeli soldiers on the Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, April 27, 1982. REUTERS/Yitzhak Harari/Government Press Office
Israeli Defence Minister Ariel Sharon testifies before a Judicial Inquiry Commission investigating the "Sabra and Shatila" massacre during the 1982 Lebanon War, on October 25, 1982. REUTERS/Miki Shuvitz/Government Press Office
Israeli Agriculture Minister Ariel Sharon in September 30, 1978. REUTERS/Ya'akov Sa'ar/Government Press Office
Israeli Industry and Trade Minister Ariel Sharon sits with his wife Lily during a Herut Party convention in Tel Aviv, March 10, 1986. REUTERS/Nati Harnik/Government Press Office
Ariel Sharon, then security advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, in November 26, 1975. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/GPO
Israel's Foreign Minister Ariel Sharon sits on a bench with U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during a Middle East peace summit in Maryland, October 18, 1998. REUTERS/Avi Ohayon/GPO
Israeli Minister of Infrastructure Ariel Sharon reads documents during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government adviser Uzi Arad and Minister David Levy (L-R) on board a flight to Aqaba, Jordan, August 13, 1997. ...more
Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon sits in a helicopter during a tour of the Israeli Egyptian border, November 29, 2005. REUTERS/GPO/Avi Ohayon
Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon sits in the Knesset before the opening of the winter session, October 15, 2001. REUTERS/Natalie Behring
Israel's Prime Minister Ariel Sharon looks through a pair of binoculars which still have the lens caps on during a visit to Adam military camp near Tel Aviv, January 7, 2002. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon looks on during a meeting at his office in Jerusalem, October 10, 2005. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Prime Minister-elect Ariel Sharon touches the stones of the Western Wall as he prays the morning after being elected as Israel's next prime minister, February 7, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon gives a televised address to the nation from Jerusalem, August 15, 2005. REUTERS/Government Press Office
Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon addresses journalists in his Jerusalem office, March 29, 2002. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Acting Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert sits next to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's empty chair during an emergency cabinet meeting in Jerusalem after Sharon suffered a massive stroke, January 5, 2006. REUTERS/BauBau/Lior Mizrahi
A nurse looks out from a window at Hadassah hospital, where Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was being treated in Jerusalem, January 16, 2006. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An ambulance carrying Ariel Sharon parks next to his house at Havat Hashikmim ranch, near the southern town of Sderot, November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Edi Israel
