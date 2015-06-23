Armenians protest energy hike
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannons to disperse thousands of...more
A protester is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Opposition parties condemned the police action and demanded the release of the 237 held after a rally that showed heightened social tensions...more
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. A member of the opposition Armenian National Congress party, Aram Manukyan, criticized the price...more
Protesters gesture as a riot police vehicle sprays a jet of water to disperse them in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The rally, in which 14 demonstrators and 11 police were injured, began on Monday, when about 5,000 people marched to the...more
Protesters march during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, June 22, 2015. They were stopped by riot police and staged an overnight sit-in protest, blocking traffic on a central boulevard. They refused police requests to leave the road. REUTERS/Hrant...more
Protesters run as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The protest, which was organized by young activists with no affiliation to any political parties, was triggered by the state regulatory...more
Protesters are hit by jets of water in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. "Social conflict could grow in Armenia," Armenian economist Tatul Manaseryan told Reuters, warning of people's concerns that the dram had depreciated further and they would be...more
A riot police vehicle sprays jets of water to disperse protesters in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people has been hit by the downturn in Russia, which has dented exports and remittances from Armenians...more
Protesters gather during a rally against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
A riot police vehicle sprays jets of water to disperse protesters during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
