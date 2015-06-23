Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 23, 2015 | 6:10pm BST

Armenians protest energy hike

Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannons to disperse thousands of people protesting in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday against a hike in electricity prices and detained more than 200 of them. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannons to disperse thousands of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannons to disperse thousands of people protesting in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday against a hike in electricity prices and detained more than 200 of them. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
Close
1 / 10
A protester is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Opposition parties condemned the police action and demanded the release of the 237 held after a rally that showed heightened social tensions in the cash-strapped South Caucasus country. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

A protester is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Opposition parties condemned the police action and demanded the release of the 237 held after a rally that showed heightened social tensions...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A protester is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Opposition parties condemned the police action and demanded the release of the 237 held after a rally that showed heightened social tensions in the cash-strapped South Caucasus country. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
Close
2 / 10
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. A member of the opposition Armenian National Congress party, Aram Manukyan, criticized the price hike as a political move. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. A member of the opposition Armenian National Congress party, Aram Manukyan, criticized the price...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. A member of the opposition Armenian National Congress party, Aram Manukyan, criticized the price hike as a political move. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
3 / 10
Protesters gesture as a riot police vehicle sprays a jet of water to disperse them in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The rally, in which 14 demonstrators and 11 police were injured, began on Monday, when about 5,000 people marched to the presidential headquarters. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Protesters gesture as a riot police vehicle sprays a jet of water to disperse them in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The rally, in which 14 demonstrators and 11 police were injured, began on Monday, when about 5,000 people marched to the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Protesters gesture as a riot police vehicle sprays a jet of water to disperse them in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The rally, in which 14 demonstrators and 11 police were injured, began on Monday, when about 5,000 people marched to the presidential headquarters. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
4 / 10
Protesters march during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, June 22, 2015. They were stopped by riot police and staged an overnight sit-in protest, blocking traffic on a central boulevard. They refused police requests to leave the road. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

Protesters march during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, June 22, 2015. They were stopped by riot police and staged an overnight sit-in protest, blocking traffic on a central boulevard. They refused police requests to leave the road. REUTERS/Hrant...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Protesters march during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, June 22, 2015. They were stopped by riot police and staged an overnight sit-in protest, blocking traffic on a central boulevard. They refused police requests to leave the road. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
Close
5 / 10
Protesters run as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The protest, which was organized by young activists with no affiliation to any political parties, was triggered by the state regulatory commission's decision last week to increase the tariff on electricity by up to 22 percent from Aug. 1. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

Protesters run as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The protest, which was organized by young activists with no affiliation to any political parties, was triggered by the state regulatory...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Protesters run as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The protest, which was organized by young activists with no affiliation to any political parties, was triggered by the state regulatory commission's decision last week to increase the tariff on electricity by up to 22 percent from Aug. 1. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
Close
6 / 10
Protesters are hit by jets of water in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. "Social conflict could grow in Armenia," Armenian economist Tatul Manaseryan told Reuters, warning of people's concerns that the dram had depreciated further and they would be unable to pay their electricity bills. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

Protesters are hit by jets of water in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. "Social conflict could grow in Armenia," Armenian economist Tatul Manaseryan told Reuters, warning of people's concerns that the dram had depreciated further and they would be...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Protesters are hit by jets of water in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. "Social conflict could grow in Armenia," Armenian economist Tatul Manaseryan told Reuters, warning of people's concerns that the dram had depreciated further and they would be unable to pay their electricity bills. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
Close
7 / 10
A riot police vehicle sprays jets of water to disperse protesters in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people has been hit by the downturn in Russia, which has dented exports and remittances from Armenians working there. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

A riot police vehicle sprays jets of water to disperse protesters in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people has been hit by the downturn in Russia, which has dented exports and remittances from Armenians...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A riot police vehicle sprays jets of water to disperse protesters in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. The former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people has been hit by the downturn in Russia, which has dented exports and remittances from Armenians working there. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
8 / 10
Protesters gather during a rally against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

Protesters gather during a rally against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Protesters gather during a rally against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices in Yerevan, Armenia, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
Close
9 / 10
A riot police vehicle sprays jets of water to disperse protesters during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

A riot police vehicle sprays jets of water to disperse protesters during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A riot police vehicle sprays jets of water to disperse protesters during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Volcano spews lava and ash

Volcano spews lava and ash

Next Slideshows

Volcano spews lava and ash

Volcano spews lava and ash

Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

23 Jun 2015
Deadly moonshine in India

Deadly moonshine in India

Toxic homemade liquor has killed at least 94 slum dwellers in Mumbai.

23 Jun 2015
Attack on Afghan parliament

Attack on Afghan parliament

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attack the Afghan parliament in Kabul.

22 Jun 2015
The Kurdish front

The Kurdish front

With a string of victories over Islamic State, Kurdish forces are proving themselves an ever more dependable ally in the U.S.-led fight against the jihadists.

22 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures