Arson attack kills Palestinian toddler
A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties. The...more
A mourner reacts next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. ...more
Palestinians inspect a house which was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015....more
An Israeli police officer inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The Hebrew writing on the wall reads: "revenge"....more
Mourners react as others bury the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31,...more
A pair of slippers are seen outside a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank...more
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015....more
A Palestinian man smokes a cigarette as he looks out of a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Palestinian man inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A mourner buries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015....more
Relatives of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, react during his funeral in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. ...more
Palestinians look out of a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of...more
Mourners react next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. ...more
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (C) insects a house who was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
