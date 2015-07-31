Edition:
Arson attack kills Palestinian toddler

A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties. The fire in the other house killed an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injured a four-year-old brother and both parents, Israeli security officials said. The three injured people from the other house were taken to Israeli hospitals, officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties. The fire in the other house killed an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injured a four-year-old brother and both parents, Israeli security officials said. The three injured people from the other house were taken to Israeli hospitals, officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A mourner reacts next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Palestinians inspect a house which was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
An Israeli police officer inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The Hebrew writing on the wall reads: "revenge". REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Mourners react as others bury the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A pair of slippers are seen outside a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A Palestinian man smokes a cigarette as he looks out of a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A Palestinian man inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A mourner buries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Relatives of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, react during his funeral in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Palestinians look out of a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Mourners react next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (C) insects a house who was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
