Art from ammunition
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. Portrait will be...more
A pan with cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, is seen in a studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. Daria Marchenko calls her art approach philosophic symbolism where every element has its hidden...more
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures which consist of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures which consist of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb...more
Next Slideshows
Horses on high
People gather at the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range, some 11,483 feet above sea level, in the...
Full of hot air
More than 100 hot air balloons take part in the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, one of the largest of its kind in North America.
Love in New York
Quiet moments of affection in the bustling metropolis.
Distant planets
A planet remarkably similar to Earth has been discovered in a "habitable zone" around a distant sun-like star.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.