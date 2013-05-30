Art of Biennale
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice, May 28, 2013. The installation depicts Weiwei's 81-day detention in 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor takes a picture in front of the installation called "We sit starving amidst our gold " by British artist Jeremy Deller at the Great Britain pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor takes a picture of part of an installation called "The Garbage Patch State" by Italian artist Maria Cristina Finucci during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors looks at the installation called "Triple point" by U.S. artist Sarah Sze at the United States pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors looks at the installation called "Bang" by China's artist Ai Weiwei at the German pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Chinese artist He Yunchang (L) talks to a visitor near his installation called "Transfiguration" at the China pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People view the installation called " The Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, UK " by British artist Jeremy Deller at the Great Britain pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The statue entitled "Alison Lapper Pregnant" by British artist Marc Quinn is seen at San Giorgio Maggiore island in the Venice lagoon during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Part of an installation called "Campo de Color" by Bolivian artist Sonia Falcone is pictured during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Part of an installation called "The Garbage Patch State" by Italian artist Maria Cristina Finucci is pictured during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Triple point" by U.S. artist Sarah Sze at the United States pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 29, 2013.. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Brazilian artist Fabio di Ojuara performs outside the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of an installation called " Parallel Paradox" by Kosovar Albanian artist Sislej Xhafa is seen during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian artist Maria Cristina Finucci pose inside her installation called " The Garbage Patch State" during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor walks past an installation themed "re-creation" by Australian-born American painter Lawrence Carroll at the Holy See pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Chinese artist Miao Xiaochun pose near his installation called "Transfiguration" at the China pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor walks past pictures representing the "uncreation" theme, by famed Czech photographer Josef Koudelka, at the Holy See pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Music for silence" by Canadian artist Shary Boyle at the Canada pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor stands in front of the installation "Raw Material with continuos shift-MMMM" by U.S. artist Bruce Nauman during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Working Table" by Dutch artist Mark Manders during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
