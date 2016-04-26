Art on a pencil tip
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, works on his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculptures on graphite pencils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A miniature sculpture in the shape of an Easter egg by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Babushka, a miniature sculpture created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a bottle, created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A heart-shaped miniature sculpture by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Doing the foxtrot
Patsy Gibbons nursed two foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Chernobyl: Where time stands still
30 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, ghosts and memories are all that remain.
The little prince
Britain's Prince George was allowed to stay up later than usual to meet the Obamas, and spent about 15 minutes with them.
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.