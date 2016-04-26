Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 26, 2016 | 11:45pm BST

Art on a pencil tip

Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
1 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, works on his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, works on his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, works on his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
2 / 13
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculptures on graphite pencils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculptures on graphite pencils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculptures on graphite pencils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
4 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
5 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
6 / 13
A miniature sculpture in the shape of an Easter egg by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miniature sculpture in the shape of an Easter egg by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A miniature sculpture in the shape of an Easter egg by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
7 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 13
Babushka, a miniature sculpture created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Babushka, a miniature sculpture created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Babushka, a miniature sculpture created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
9 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
10 / 13
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a bottle, created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miniature sculpture in the shape of a bottle, created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a bottle, created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
12 / 13
A heart-shaped miniature sculpture by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A heart-shaped miniature sculpture by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A heart-shaped miniature sculpture by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Doing the foxtrot

Doing the foxtrot

Next Slideshows

Doing the foxtrot

Doing the foxtrot

Patsy Gibbons nursed two foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs.

25 Apr 2016
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

25 Apr 2016
Chernobyl: Where time stands still

Chernobyl: Where time stands still

30 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, ghosts and memories are all that remain.

25 Apr 2016
The little prince

The little prince

Britain's Prince George was allowed to stay up later than usual to meet the Obamas, and spent about 15 minutes with them.

23 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures