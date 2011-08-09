" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

As seen on TV

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A booth set up to resemble a Pan American World Airlines (Pan Am) ticket counter promotes the new television series "Pan Am" at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A booth set up to resemble a Pan American World Airlines (Pan Am) ticket counter promotes the new television series "Pan Am" at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
1 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Hosts of new daytime show "The Chew" (L-R) Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall and Daphne Oz, demonstrate how to make parfaits from a broken chocolate cake, at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Hosts of new daytime show "The Chew" (L-R) Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall and Daphne Oz, demonstrate how to make parfaits from a broken chocolate cake, at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Nicole Scherzinger (L), L.A. Reid (C), and Paula Abdul, judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Nicole Scherzinger (L), L.A. Reid (C), and Paula Abdul, judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
3 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast member Gillian Anderson attends the encore session for "Moby Dick" at the Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast member Gillian Anderson attends the encore session for "Moby Dick" at the Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actresses of the new series "Charlie's Angels" Rachael Taylor and Minka Kelly watch as Annie Ilonzeh (L-R) does a leg kick during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actresses of the new series "Charlie's Angels" Rachael Taylor and Minka Kelly watch as Annie Ilonzeh (L-R) does a leg kick during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Zooey Deschanel, star of new comedy series 'The New Girl', gestures during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Zooey Deschanel, star of new comedy series 'The New Girl', gestures during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
6 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Jonah Hill (R) creator, executive producer and voice character of the new animated series "Allen Gregory" and voice character French Stewart speaks during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Jonah Hill (R) creator, executive producer and voice character of the new animated series "Allen Gregory" and voice character French Stewart speaks during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
7 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast member of the HBO series 'Entourage' Adrian Grenier uses his phone to take a video as he and co-star Jerry Ferrara take part in a panel discussion about the show during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast member of the HBO series 'Entourage' Adrian Grenier uses his phone to take a video as he and co-star Jerry Ferrara take part in a panel discussion about the show during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
8 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actors Mather Zickel (L-R), Teri Polo and Dan Fogler, stars of the new comedy series "Man Up", take part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actors Mather Zickel (L-R), Teri Polo and Dan Fogler, stars of the new comedy series "Man Up", take part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Marg Helgenberger (L) and George Eads, cast members of 'CSI Crime Scene Investigation', speak during a panel discussion at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Marg Helgenberger (L) and George Eads, cast members of 'CSI Crime Scene Investigation', speak during a panel discussion at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
10 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast members Anna Paquin and her husband, Stephen Moyer from HBO's series 'True Blood' take part in a panel discussion during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast members Anna Paquin and her husband, Stephen Moyer from HBO's series 'True Blood' take part in a panel discussion during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
11 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Writer and activist Gloria Steinem speaks during a session about a documentary on her life 'Gloria In Her Own Words' during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Writer and activist Gloria Steinem speaks during a session about a documentary on her life 'Gloria In Her Own Words' during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
12 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actresses Katie Finneran (L) and Jaime Pressly, stars of new comedy series 'I Hate My Teenage Daughter', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actresses Katie Finneran (L) and Jaime Pressly, stars of new comedy series 'I Hate My Teenage Daughter', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
13 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Nicollette Sheridan from the television show "Honeymoon for One" takes part in a panel discussion during the Hallmark Channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Nicollette Sheridan from the television show "Honeymoon for One" takes part in a panel discussion during the Hallmark Channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
14 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Executive consultant Whitney Cummings (L) and Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the new comedy series '2 Broke Girls' speak during a panel session at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Executive consultant Whitney Cummings (L) and Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the new comedy series '2 Broke Girls' speak during a panel session at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
15 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Christina Ricci, star of the new "Pan Am" series takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Christina Ricci, star of the new "Pan Am" series takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
16 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actors Lana Parrillo (L) and Jared Gilmore, stars of the new series "Once Upon A Time", speak during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actors Lana Parrillo (L) and Jared Gilmore, stars of the new series "Once Upon A Time", speak during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast member Lisa Kudrow answers a question at the Showtime session for "Web Therapy" during the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast member Lisa Kudrow answers a question at the Showtime session for "Web Therapy" during the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

British actress Shelley Conn, star of the new series "Terra Nova" speaks during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

British actress Shelley Conn, star of the new series "Terra Nova" speaks during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
19 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Kelli Garner, star of the new "Pan Am" series, takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Kelli Garner, star of the new "Pan Am" series, takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
20 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Minka Kelly, star of the new "Charlie's Angels" series, takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Minka Kelly, star of the new "Charlie's Angels" series, takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
21 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actresses Kat Dennings (L) and Beth Behrs, stars of the new comedy series '2 Broke Girls' speak during a panel session at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actresses Kat Dennings (L) and Beth Behrs, stars of the new comedy series '2 Broke Girls' speak during a panel session at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
22 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Gordon Ramsay, head chef, judge and executive producer of TV series 'Kitchen Nightmares', 'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Masterchef', attends the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Gordon Ramsay, head chef, judge and executive producer of TV series 'Kitchen Nightmares', 'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Masterchef', attends the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
23 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actors Matt Smith who portrays 'The Doctor' and Karen Gillian who portrays Amy Pond take part in a panel discussion about the BBC America series 'Doctor Who' during the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actors Matt Smith who portrays 'The Doctor' and Karen Gillian who portrays Amy Pond take part in a panel discussion about the BBC America series 'Doctor Who' during the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
24 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Simon Cowell, one of the judges on new reality series 'The X Factor' is shown on a large screen as he speaks via satellite from England, during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Simon Cowell, one of the judges on new reality series 'The X Factor' is shown on a large screen as he speaks via satellite from England, during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
25 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actors Yvonne Strahovski (L) and Zachary Levi attend the NBC Universal Press Tour All-Star Party in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actors Yvonne Strahovski (L) and Zachary Levi attend the NBC Universal Press Tour All-Star Party in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
26 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast members Maria Bello and Aidan Quinn attend the NBC Universal session for "Prime Suspect" at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast members Maria Bello and Aidan Quinn attend the NBC Universal session for "Prime Suspect" at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast member Kelsey Grammer listens to a reporter's question at the Starz session for "Boss" at the Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast member Kelsey Grammer listens to a reporter's question at the Starz session for "Boss" at the Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast members Hank Azaria and Kathryn Hahn attend the NBC Universal session for "Free Agents" at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast members Hank Azaria and Kathryn Hahn attend the NBC Universal session for "Free Agents" at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actor Luke Wilson from the new HBO series 'Enlightened' takes part in a panel discussion during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actor Luke Wilson from the new HBO series 'Enlightened' takes part in a panel discussion during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
30 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Faith Ford (L) and actor Tom Cavanagh (R) from the television show "Debbie Macomber's Trading Christmas" take part in a panel discussion during the Hallmark Channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Faith Ford (L) and actor Tom Cavanagh (R) from the television show "Debbie Macomber's Trading Christmas" take part in a panel discussion during the Hallmark Channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
31 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actor Treat Williams from the television show "Against the Wall" takes part in a panel discussion during the Lifetime channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actor Treat Williams from the television show "Against the Wall" takes part in a panel discussion during the Lifetime channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
32 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress and reality show personality Roseanne Barr from the television show "Roseanne's Nuts" addresses the media during the Lifetime channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress and reality show personality Roseanne Barr from the television show "Roseanne's Nuts" addresses the media during the Lifetime channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
33 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast members of the HBO series 'Entourage' (from L to R) Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly and Adrian Grenier take part in a panel discussion about the show during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cast members of the HBO series 'Entourage' (from L to R) Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly and Adrian Grenier take part in a panel discussion about the show during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
34 / 35
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Emily VanCamp and actor Gabriel Mann stars of the new drama series "Revenge" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Actress Emily VanCamp and actor Gabriel Mann stars of the new drama series "Revenge" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
35 / 35

As seen on TV

As seen on TV Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Danish fashion

Danish fashion
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

2:15am GMT

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

All Collections

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

1:55am GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

1:00am GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

12:50am GMT

The U.S.-Mexico border now

All Collections

The U.S.-Mexico border now

Thursday, February 09, 2017

When politicians fight

All Collections

When politicians fight

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Thursday, February 09, 2017

View More Slideshows »