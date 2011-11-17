Edition:
Ashton and Demi split up

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

