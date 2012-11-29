Asian couture
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su