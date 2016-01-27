Assad forces on the offensive

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad warm themselves around a fire beside a road leading to the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. Syrian pro-government forces...more

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad warm themselves around a fire beside a road leading to the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. Syrian pro-government forces recaptured a key rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, building on battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks in Geneva between Damascus and Syria's opposition. Picture taken during a media tour organised by the government. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Close