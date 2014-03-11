Assassin still divides Bosnia
The grandson of Gavrilo Princip's brother, Miljkan Princip, stands with a photo of Princip's house in front of the destroyed home, in Bosansko Grahovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. On a summer's morning in 1914 Gavrilo Princip opened fire on the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Hostel manager Emela Burdzovic walks near a portrait of Archduke Franz Ferdinand at the Franz Ferdinand hostel in Sarajevo. The killing of Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, lit the fuse for World War One. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A portrait of Ferdinand at the hostel. The killing of Ferdinand turned out the lights on an age of European peace and progress. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Destroyed buildings in Bosansko Grahovo. After the assasination, empires crumbled and more than 10 million soldiers died. The world order was rewritten. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Miljkan Princip outside Princip's Bosansko Grahovo home. Spared the death sentence because he was not yet 20, Princip died of tuberculosis in his jail cell in 1918. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Dilapidated buildings in Bosansko Grahovo. 100 years on, in Princip's native Bosnia, time, in many ways, has stood still. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Mayor of Bosansko Grahovo, Uros Makic, in Princip's destroyed home. Princip's house is one of hundreds of gutted homes scarring the bleak plateau, untouched since they were sacked by Croat forces on the heels of fleeing Serbs at the end of the Bosnian war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
World War I portraits at the Ferdinand hostel. A hero to some, a harbinger of destruction to others, the assassin is being fought over anew as Sarajevo prepares to mark the June 28 centenary of his act. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The doorway into the Ferdinand hostel. Sarajevo, now inhabited largely by Bosnians, plans to mark the centenary of the assassination with a series of cultural events sponsored in large part by France and also with the help of Austria and possibly the European Union. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A political poster in Gavrilo Princip's hometown Bosansko Grahovo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
