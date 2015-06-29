Assassination in Egypt
Policemen investigate the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Egypt's top public prosecutor died of wounds sustained in a car bomb attack...more
Policemen secure the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Judges and other state officials have increasingly been targeted by radical...more
Crime scene investigators investigate the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Monday's attack claimed the most senior state official since...more
A view shows burnt cars at the site of a car bomb attacked the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. There was no confirmed claim of responsibility for the attack, in which...more
A man moves his damaged car away from the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A crime scene investigator investigates the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Residents look at the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A car damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district is seen in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A nearby apartment damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat, near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A car damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district, is seen in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Next Slideshows
Greek banks closed for business
Greeks woke up to shuttered banks, closed cash machines as a breakdown in talks between Athens and its creditors plunged the country deep into crisis.
Historic gay rights decision
With the Supreme Court ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states.
Funeral for Charleston pastor
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney, one of nine victims of the Charleston church shooting.
Queen visits concentration camp
Queen Elizabeth visits the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen in Gemany.
MORE IN PICTURES
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.