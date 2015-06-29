Assassination in Egypt

A view shows burnt cars at the site of a car bomb attacked the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. There was no confirmed claim of responsibility for the attack, in which...more

A view shows burnt cars at the site of a car bomb attacked the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. There was no confirmed claim of responsibility for the attack, in which security sources said a bomb in a parked car was remotely detonated as Barakat's motorcade passed by. They initially said a car bomber had rammed into the convoy. The state news agency MENA said the bomb blast also wounded at least nine other people including police and civilians. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

