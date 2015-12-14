At night in Aleppo
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged mosque is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A graveyard is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged minaret is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A graveyard is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Next Slideshows
The Le Pen Front
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front did not win any region in French elections, in a setback to her hopes of being a serious presidential contender in...
North Korea's band cancels tour
An all-female North Korean pop group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly canceled a Beijing concert due to "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese...
Trump on top
On the campaign trail with Donald Trump.
Canada welcomes refugees
The first plane load of Syrian refugees arrived in Toronto on a military aircraft.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.