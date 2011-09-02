At the edge of Afghanistan
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR rest after their overnight duty at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR rest after their overnight duty at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A U.S. Army F-15 fighter jet fires flares after bombing Taliban insurgent positions in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A U.S. Army F-15 fighter jet fires flares after bombing Taliban insurgent positions in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Frankie Berdecia of Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR from Puerto Rico looks out from their bunker with his Afghan colleague, at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Frankie Berdecia of Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR from Puerto Rico looks out from their bunker with his Afghan colleague, at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. soldier Staff Sergeant Frankie Berdecia of Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR from Puerto Rico, operates a TOW missile system at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. soldier Staff Sergeant Frankie Berdecia of Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR from Puerto Rico, operates a TOW missile system at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An Afghan National Army soldier looks out of his bunker at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An Afghan National Army soldier looks out of his bunker at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company's 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco take a break during an early morning mountain patrol at the Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company's 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco take a break during an early morning mountain patrol at the Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A U.S. Army F-15 fighter jet fires flares after bombing Taliban insurgent positions in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A U.S. Army F-15 fighter jet fires flares after bombing Taliban insurgent positions in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR watches out from his bunker at OP Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR watches out from his bunker at OP Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An Afghan National Army soldier watches out from Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An Afghan National Army soldier watches out from Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company's 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco, climb during an early morning mountain patrol at the Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company's 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco, climb during an early morning mountain patrol at the Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR sleep near sand bags bunker at OP Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR sleep near sand bags bunker at OP Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An U.S. Army Chinook helicopter takes off from Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An U.S. Army Chinook helicopter takes off from Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S Army Specialist Tyler Derflinger of Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco from Columbus, Oklahoma arm wrestles with contractor Aziz Ullah in COP Fortress in the eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S Army Specialist Tyler Derflinger of Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco from Columbus, Oklahoma arm wrestles with contractor Aziz Ullah in COP Fortress in the eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco climb during an early morning mountain patrol in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco climb during an early morning mountain patrol in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. soldier from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco shoots his sniper rifle at a Taliban insurgent position in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. soldier from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco shoots his sniper rifle at a Taliban insurgent position in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army Black Chinook helicopters take off from the landing zone of the FOB Bostick in Naray district at Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army Black Chinook helicopters take off from the landing zone of the FOB Bostick in Naray district at Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan National Army soldiers look at a U.S. soldier from the top of their bunker at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan National Army soldiers look at a U.S. soldier from the top of their bunker at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
River Darya ye Kunar valley and the town of Assadabad are seen from a Canadian Molson contractor helicopter in eastern Afghanistan province of Kunar, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
River Darya ye Kunar valley and the town of Assadabad are seen from a Canadian Molson contractor helicopter in eastern Afghanistan province of Kunar, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan National Army soldiers eat their dinner after the sun sets at the Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan National Army soldiers eat their dinner after the sun sets at the Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Bravo Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco talk before heading for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Bravo Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco talk before heading for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan National Army soldiers play cricket on a helipad at FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan National Army soldiers play cricket on a helipad at FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco clean their weapons in FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco clean their weapons in FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds) Task Force No Fear leave a Chinook helicopter upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds) Task Force No Fear leave a Chinook helicopter upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S Army Seargent Brian Brown of Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco from Deer Lodge, Montana guards a meeting with local villagers during a foot patrol in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S Army Seargent Brian Brown of Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco from Deer Lodge, Montana guards a meeting with local villagers during a foot patrol in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan children talk with U.S Army soldier from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco during a patrol in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan children talk with U.S Army soldier from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco during a patrol in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An Afghan National Army soldier carries his rifle at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
An Afghan National Army soldier carries his rifle at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldier from Bravo Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco prepares to move for his overnight mission in FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldier from Bravo Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco prepares to move for his overnight mission in FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company's 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco, take a break during an early morning mountain patrol at the Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company's 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco, take a break during an early morning mountain patrol at the Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic