At the Korean DMZ
South Korean soldiers look towards the North Korean side as a North Korean solder approaches the U.N. truce village building that sits on the border of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom,...more
Explosions are seen at a target during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone in Pocheon, South Korea, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A South Korean soldier on an armored vehicle participates in a joint military drill with soldiers of the United States near the demilitarized zone in Paju, north of Seoul, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
South Korean army K1A1 tanks fire live rounds during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone in Pocheon, South Korea, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A photographer takes pictures of South Korean army soldiers taking part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (R) listens to U.S. Army Col. James Minnich, as North Korean soldiers photograph through a window at a UN truce village building in Panmunjom September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
A North Korean guard post (bottom) is seen in front of the North Korea's propaganda village Kaepoong in this picture taken from the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
A South Korean soldier, in a military truck, yawns as they travel along a barbed-wire fence near the demilitarized zone in Paju, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean soldiers watch south at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A South Korean soldier looks at the village of Gijungdong, North Korea, from a South Korean observation post, just south of the demilitarized zone in Paju, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers stand guard at a post near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A South Korean soldier runs past a barricade at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone in Paju, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. soldiers stationed in South Korea participate in a military drill in Paju near the demilitarized zone May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers march during their military drills near the demilitarized zone in Paju, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Soldiers of South Korea and the U.S. attend a joint military drill near the demilitarized zone in Paju, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A South Korean Army gunner prepares for their military drill at a firing range near the demilitarized zone in Paju, May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
South Korean and U.S. army soldiers interact with each other during the annual Foal Eagle Exercise, a joint maneuver between the two armies, near Rodriguez Range in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
A North Korean soldier looks south through field glasses at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
South Korean soldiers of an artillery unit check their gears during a drill as it snows in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Korean soldiers move at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A South Korean army soldier looks at the mock target through a pair of binocular during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
