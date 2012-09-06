At the LA County Fair
A boy rides on a slide at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. The nation's largest county fair, running from August 31 to September 30, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boys pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Ramos, 20, eats deep fried cookie dough at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pigs race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen Cosmas, 40, from Australia, looks at a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keyla Barreto (R), 6, shoots bubbles at her brother Jean, 5, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman holds a plate of fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Daisy Pursley, 2, walks amongst goats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple eats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man holds a plate of fries at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays with his daughter in front of a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries a painting of the twin towers destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple shops at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man bungee jumps at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Visitors walk past food stands at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
