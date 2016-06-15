Edition:
United Kingdom

Atop Europe's tallest sand dune

Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
1 / 7
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People stand atop Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People stand atop Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
2 / 7
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
3 / 7
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People climb Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People climb Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
4 / 7
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People stand on the top of Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People stand on the top of Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
5 / 7
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People stand on the top of Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People stand on the top of Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
6 / 7
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
7 / 7

Atop Europe's tallest sand dune

Atop Europe's tallest sand dune Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Shanghai Disney Resort opens

Shanghai Disney Resort opens
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »