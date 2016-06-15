Atop Europe's tallest sand dune
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People stand atop Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People climb Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People stand on the top of Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People stand on the top of Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez