Pictures | Wed May 29, 2013 | 9:55pm BST

Attack on Afghan Red Cross

<p>An Afghan policeman takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. said. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>A victim is carried away from the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman runs on the roof of a house as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

<p>Afghan policemen keep watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

