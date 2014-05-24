Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat May 24, 2014 | 11:40pm BST

Attack on Somali parliament

Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
1 / 15
An injured member of staff of Somalia's Parliament lies on the ground during an attempted attack by Al Shabaab militia in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

An injured member of staff of Somalia's Parliament lies on the ground during an attempted attack by Al Shabaab militia in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
An injured member of staff of Somalia's Parliament lies on the ground during an attempted attack by Al Shabaab militia in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
2 / 15
Somali government soldiers prepare to carry the body of their colleague who was slain during a fight with Al shabaab militia outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers prepare to carry the body of their colleague who was slain during a fight with Al shabaab militia outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Somali government soldiers prepare to carry the body of their colleague who was slain during a fight with Al shabaab militia outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
3 / 15
A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during a clash with Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during a clash with Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during a clash with Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
4 / 15
Somali government soldiers evacuate their colleague, who was injured during a clash with Al shabaab militia, outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers evacuate their colleague, who was injured during a clash with Al shabaab militia, outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Somali government soldiers evacuate their colleague, who was injured during a clash with Al shabaab militia, outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 15
Somali government soldiers run to their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Somali government soldiers run to their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Somali government soldiers run to their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Close
6 / 15
Somali soldiers display bodies of Al Shabaab fighters, killed during their attack on the Parliament, in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali soldiers display bodies of Al Shabaab fighters, killed during their attack on the Parliament, in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Somali soldiers display bodies of Al Shabaab fighters, killed during their attack on the Parliament, in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
7 / 15
Somali government soldiers take their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament buildings in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Somali government soldiers take their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament buildings in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Somali government soldiers take their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament buildings in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Close
8 / 15
Somali government soldiers walk outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Somali government soldiers walk outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Somali government soldiers walk outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Close
9 / 15
A Somali government soldier carries the military boots of his slain colleague during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament building in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier carries the military boots of his slain colleague during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament building in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
A Somali government soldier carries the military boots of his slain colleague during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament building in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
10 / 15
An unidentified Somali Legislator runs from the Parliament building during an attempted attack by Al-shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

An unidentified Somali Legislator runs from the Parliament building during an attempted attack by Al-shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
An unidentified Somali Legislator runs from the Parliament building during an attempted attack by Al-shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
11 / 15
Somali government soldiers take positions in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers take positions in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Somali government soldiers take positions in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
12 / 15
A Somali government soldier looks at cars destroyed outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier looks at cars destroyed outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
A Somali government soldier looks at cars destroyed outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
13 / 15
A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
14 / 15
An unidentified man walks away from the Parliament during an attempted attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

An unidentified man walks away from the Parliament during an attempted attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Saturday, May 24, 2014
An unidentified man walks away from the Parliament during an attempted attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 May 2014
Clashes in east Ukraine

Clashes in east Ukraine

Violence breaks out between pro-Russian separatists and pro-Ukrainian forces.

24 May 2014
Deadly disarming in CAR

Deadly disarming in CAR

French troops open fire on protesters as they try to disarm Muslim rebels in Central African Republic.

23 May 2014
Saved from the sea

Saved from the sea

Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.

22 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures