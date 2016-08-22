Edition:
United Kingdom

Attack on Turkish wedding party

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
GAZIANTEP, TURKEY
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

A man and a woman mourn next to a body of one the victims of a blast targeting a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. A suicide bomber killed over 50 people in the deadliest attack in a series of bombings in Turkey this year. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A man and a woman mourn next to a body of one the victims of a blast targeting a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. A suicide bomber killed over 50 people in the deadliest attack in a series of bombings in Turkey this year. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Close
1 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, TURKEY
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

A damaged house is seen after a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A damaged house is seen after a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Family members and friends carry a coffin of a victim of suicide bombing at a wedding celebration during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Family members and friends carry a coffin of a victim of suicide bombing at a wedding celebration during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, TURKEY
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

A woman pauses as she sits near the scene of an explosion where a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A woman pauses as she sits near the scene of an explosion where a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Grave holes are prepared as family members and friends attend the funeral of victims of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Grave holes are prepared as family members and friends attend the funeral of victims of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over a coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over a coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Family members of Sehriban Nurbay, a 3-month-old victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding in Gaziantep, attend her funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Family members of Sehriban Nurbay, a 3-month-old victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding in Gaziantep, attend her funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 11
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 11

Attack on Turkish wedding party

Attack on Turkish wedding party Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Rio closing ceremony

Rio closing ceremony
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »