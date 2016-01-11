Edition:
Attacked Garissa University reopens

Chairs are seen through a broken window at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. The campus reopened nine months after an attack by Somalia-based al-Qaeda linked al-Shabaab Islamist militants. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A student makes a phone call outside the Garissa University College in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A security guard shows visitors the scene where students were killed at the courtyard in the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A security guard points the bullet crack seen on the dried blood stain where a student was killed inside the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Student Safia Noor attends a lecture at the Garissa University College in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A dog is pictured in the empty dinning hall at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
An abandoned brassiere hangs on a shower inside a bathroom of the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Students who survived the Garissa University College attack take a group selfie photograph as they return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A security guard stands at the entrance of the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Said Omar, a lecturer at the Garissa University College, teaches third-year students as they return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A security guard shows visitors the scene where students were killed at the courtyard in the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Workers clean chairs at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Directional signage hangs at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
The Catholic Students' Association office is pictured at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Said Omar, a lecturer at the Garissa University College, teaches third-year students as they return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A security officer searches a student at the entrance of the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A police officer stops a car at the entrance of the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A security guard is seen outside the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Kenya's northeast town of Garissa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
