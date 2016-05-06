Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist

Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick...more

Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick succession at Can Dundar, the Reuters witness said. Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, was unharmed but a reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

