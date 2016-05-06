Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016 | 5:20pm BST

Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist on Friday outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of revealing state secrets was due to be announced, a Reuters witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist on Friday outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of revealing state secrets was due to be announced, a Reuters witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
1 / 8
Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick succession at Can Dundar, the Reuters witness said. Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, was unharmed but a reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick succession at Can Dundar, the Reuters witness said. Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, was unharmed but a reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
2 / 8
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the courthouse for the verdict in the closed-door trial. The case has drawn international criticism of the EU candidate nation's press freedom record. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the courthouse for the verdict in the closed-door trial. The case has drawn international criticism of the EU candidate nation's press freedom record. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
3 / 8
A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
4 / 8
Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on espionage charges and attempting to topple the government for publishing footage that purported to show Turkey's state intelligence agency ferrying weapons into Syria in 2014. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on espionage charges and attempting to topple the government for publishing footage that purported to show Turkey's state intelligence agency ferrying weapons into Syria in 2014. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
5 / 8
Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 8
Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 8
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Next Slideshows

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Russia's Mariinsky Theater staged a surprise concert in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra.

06 May 2016
Building collapse in Kenya

Building collapse in Kenya

Rescue workers are still finding survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed last week.

05 May 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

05 May 2016
China's bullet trains

China's bullet trains

China has the world's longest high-speed rail network, more than the rest of the world combined.

05 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures