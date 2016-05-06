Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent...more
Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick...more
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the...more
A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on...more
Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Next Slideshows
Music in the ruins of Palmyra
Russia's Mariinsky Theater staged a surprise concert in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra.
Building collapse in Kenya
Rescue workers are still finding survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed last week.
China's bullet trains
China has the world's longest high-speed rail network, more than the rest of the world combined.
MORE IN PICTURES
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.