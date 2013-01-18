Aurora movie theater reopens
A couple walks together as they arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance"...more
A couple walks together as they arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors and others connected to the tragedy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Aurora police arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Aurora police arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People gather outside the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People gather outside the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A couple embraces outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A couple embraces outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A theater employee offers free candy and snacks outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A theater employee offers free candy and snacks outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A general view of the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A general view of the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tom Sullivan, father of shooting victim Alex Sullivan, arrives for the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July...more
Tom Sullivan, father of shooting victim Alex Sullivan, arrives for the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Guests arrive at the theater before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Guests arrive at the theater before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing12 people and wounding 70 others on July...more
Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing12 people and wounding 70 others on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (R) bows his head during the prayer at the reopening and remembrance in Theater H, the remodeled Theater 9 of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (R) bows his head during the prayer at the reopening and remembrance in Theater H, the remodeled Theater 9 of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Johnthan Blunk stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Johnthan Blunk stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Daniel J. Oates, the police chief in Aurora waits in the audience during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Daniel J. Oates, the police chief in Aurora waits in the audience during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ...more
A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Next Slideshows
Children of Syria
A look at the plight of children caught in the crossfire of the Syrian Civil War.
Return of Mogadishu
After two decades of near-constant conflict, Somalia is enjoying its longest period of peace and growing security since Al Shabaab was driven from Mogadishu in...
Fall of Lance Armstrong
Lance Armstrong could be jailed and cycling could be dropped from the Olympics as a result of his reported admission to using performance-enhancing drugs.
Newtown: One month later
The Newtown community mourns 26 lives lost when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School last month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."