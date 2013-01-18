Edition:
United Kingdom
Fri Jan 18, 2013

Aurora movie theater reopens

<p>A couple walks together as they arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors and others connected to the tragedy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Aurora police arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>People gather outside the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A couple embraces outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>A theater employee offers free candy and snacks outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A general view of the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Tom Sullivan, father of shooting victim Alex Sullivan, arrives for the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

<p>Guests arrive at the theater before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

<p>Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing12 people and wounding 70 others on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

<p>Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (R) bows his head during the prayer at the reopening and remembrance in Theater H, the remodeled Theater 9 of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

<p>Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Johnthan Blunk stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

<p>Daniel J. Oates, the police chief in Aurora waits in the audience during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

<p>Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

<p>A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Pictures