Aurora shooting: Looking back
Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark
The Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield
Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin
People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders as police investigate an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield
A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office/Handout
James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/The University of Colorado/Handout
A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes is seen in Rancho Penasquitos, California July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
F.B.I. agents talk while investigating the apartment of James Holmes, the suspect who opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso
An investigator carries out a computer hard drive from the apartment of James Holmes, the suspect who opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso
Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is pictured in a court sketch during his court appearance in Centennial, Colorado, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Robles
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is pictured in a court sketch during his court appearance in Centennial, Colorado, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Robles
People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second...more
Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A sign is seen at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A couple hug early on Sunday morning in front of 12 white crosses at a memorial to those killed in the July 20 theater shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Windan Palmer, 2, runs around pinwheels set up as a memorial to those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rita Paulina, shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, leaves the second court appearance of James Holmes, the accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Victims and family of victims wearing Batman clothes arrive for the second court appearance of James Holmes, in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Family members of victims arrive for a court appearance of James Holmes, accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings in Centennial, Colorado January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Family members of victims arrive for a court appearance of James Holmes, accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings, in Centennial, Colorado January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
