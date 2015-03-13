Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2015 | 9:25pm GMT

Australia from above

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 30
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 30
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 30
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 30
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 30
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 30
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 30
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 30
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 30
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 30
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 30
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 30
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 30
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 30
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 30
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 30
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 30
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 30
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 30
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 30
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 30
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
22 / 30
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 30
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 30
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
25 / 30
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
26 / 30
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
27 / 30
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
28 / 30
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
29 / 30
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

Next Slideshows

Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

13 Mar 2015
Manhunt in Ferguson

Manhunt in Ferguson

The shooting of two police officers sparks an intense manhunt in Ferguson.

13 Mar 2015
Off to the races

Off to the races

Highlights from the Cheltenham Festival.

12 Mar 2015
Children at work

Children at work

A life of labor for children around the world.

11 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures