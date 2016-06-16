Australia from above

Edition:
Photographer
David Gray
Location
ALICE SPRINGS, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
ADELAIDE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015

Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PORT HEADLAND, Australia
Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PERTH, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
ADELAIDE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015

A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
DARWIN, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
ADELAIDE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015

Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PORT HEADLAND, Australia
Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
ADELAIDE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015

A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
DARWIN, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PORT HEADLAND, Australia
Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
ADELAIDE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015

Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PORT HEADLAND, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PORT HEADLAND, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
ADELAIDE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015

Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
DARWIN, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013

A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PORT HEADLAND, Australia
Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
DARWIN, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PORT HEADLAND, Australia
Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
ADELAIDE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015

Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PORT HEADLAND, Australia
Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
David Gray
Location
DARWIN, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013

A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

