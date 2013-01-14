Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 14, 2013 | 10:30pm GMT

Australian wildfires

<p>Smoke from a bushfire billows over beach goers at Carlton, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Hobart January 4, 2013. Bushfires destroyed over 80 homes as temperatures in Australia's island state Tasmania peaked at record highs on Friday local media reported. REUTERS/Joanne Giuliani </p>

Smoke from a bushfire billows over beach goers at Carlton, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Hobart January 4, 2013. Bushfires destroyed over 80 homes as temperatures in Australia's island state Tasmania peaked at record highs on Friday local...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

Smoke from a bushfire billows over beach goers at Carlton, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Hobart January 4, 2013. Bushfires destroyed over 80 homes as temperatures in Australia's island state Tasmania peaked at record highs on Friday local media reported. REUTERS/Joanne Giuliani

Close
1 / 12
<p>The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout</p>

The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout

Monday, January 14, 2013

The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout

Close
2 / 12
<p>The Deans Gap fire burns near Sussex Inlet, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout</p>

The Deans Gap fire burns near Sussex Inlet, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout

Monday, January 14, 2013

The Deans Gap fire burns near Sussex Inlet, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout

Close
3 / 12
<p>A house destroyed by a bushfire is seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool</p>

A house destroyed by a bushfire is seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

Monday, January 14, 2013

A house destroyed by a bushfire is seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

Close
4 / 12
<p>The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout</p>

The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout

Monday, January 14, 2013

The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout

Close
5 / 12
<p>View from the Terra satellite shows fires burning in Tasmania in this NASA handout image dated January 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

View from the Terra satellite shows fires burning in Tasmania in this NASA handout image dated January 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Monday, January 14, 2013

View from the Terra satellite shows fires burning in Tasmania in this NASA handout image dated January 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Close
6 / 12
<p>Bushfires in Australia are pictured in this January 2, 2013 handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

Bushfires in Australia are pictured in this January 2, 2013 handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout

Monday, January 14, 2013

Bushfires in Australia are pictured in this January 2, 2013 handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout

Close
7 / 12
<p>An Erickson Air-Crane Helitanker dumps water on the Badgerys Lookout fire near Marulan, about 140km (87 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the NSW Rural Fire Service on January 11, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout</p>

An Erickson Air-Crane Helitanker dumps water on the Badgerys Lookout fire near Marulan, about 140km (87 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the NSW Rural Fire Service on January 11, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

An Erickson Air-Crane Helitanker dumps water on the Badgerys Lookout fire near Marulan, about 140km (87 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the NSW Rural Fire Service on January 11, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout

Close
8 / 12
<p>Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool</p>

Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

Monday, January 14, 2013

Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

Close
9 / 12
<p>The Cobbler Road Fire burning across a paddock is viewed from a vehicle near Bookham, about 260 km (162 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 13, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout</p>

The Cobbler Road Fire burning across a paddock is viewed from a vehicle near Bookham, about 260 km (162 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 13, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

The Cobbler Road Fire burning across a paddock is viewed from a vehicle near Bookham, about 260 km (162 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 13, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout

Close
10 / 12
<p>The debris of houses destroyed by a bushfire is seen in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool</p>

The debris of houses destroyed by a bushfire is seen in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

Monday, January 14, 2013

The debris of houses destroyed by a bushfire is seen in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

Close
11 / 12
<p>Smoke rises from the Yarrabin bushfire, burning out of control near Cooma, about 100km (62 miles) south of Canberra January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Smoke rises from the Yarrabin bushfire, burning out of control near Cooma, about 100km (62 miles) south of Canberra January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, January 14, 2013

Smoke rises from the Yarrabin bushfire, burning out of control near Cooma, about 100km (62 miles) south of Canberra January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Teachers-only gun training

Teachers-only gun training

Next Slideshows

Teachers-only gun training

Teachers-only gun training

A group of teachers take a free firearms training class in Florida.

14 Jan 2013
Smog over Beijing

Smog over Beijing

Recent air quality in Beijing is far above hazardous levels.

14 Jan 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

12 Jan 2013
Looking down on London

Looking down on London

The view from atop the Shard, western Europe's tallest building.

11 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures