Australia's asylum seekers

Asylum seeker Muhammad Muntaziri (2nd L) sits with locals at a banana stall near his shelter in Puncak, Indonesia's West java province October 23, 2012. Muntaziri left Quetta, Pakistan, to make the perilous journey to Australia in an attempt at a better life, but when the boat he was travelling on capsized in the Java Sea, he spent 48 hours in the water before being rescued and finding shelter at a guest house run by UNHCR in Puncak. REUTERS/Beawiharta