Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes
A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes found along roads in rural areas of New South Wales, north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
An old microwave used as a mailbox next to a more traditional box along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A mailbox in the shape of a cartoon character along a road on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old refrigerator sitting between an old washing machine and a beer keg, all used as mailboxes, along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old beer keg used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old oil drum and an anvil that have been converted into mailboxes on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old cylinder used to cover an electricity box that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old car engine that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A mailbox in the shape of an aeroplane on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old refrigerator used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old wagon wheel and a replica satellite dish on the outskirts of the township of Parkes, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old, traditionally shaped Australian rural mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
