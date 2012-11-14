Edition:
United Kingdom

Autumn colors

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
1 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Joggers run along a path in a park on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Joggers run along a path in a park on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
2 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
3 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Girls throw autumn leafs in the air on an embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Girls throw autumn leafs in the air on an embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

The Shard building seen through autumn leaves in central London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

The Shard building seen through autumn leaves in central London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A policeman walks along a street covered with ginko leaves in front of a wall of Gyeongbok Palace on a late autumn day in central Seoul, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A policeman walks along a street covered with ginko leaves in front of a wall of Gyeongbok Palace on a late autumn day in central Seoul, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
6 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman stretches her arms as she walks along a tree-lined path on an autumn day in a central Beijing park November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman stretches her arms as she walks along a tree-lined path on an autumn day in a central Beijing park November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower during an autumn in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower during an autumn in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
8 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A Cormorant dries his feathers as autumn colours are reflected in the water at a park in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A Cormorant dries his feathers as autumn colours are reflected in the water at a park in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
9 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Dead leaves cover an old BMW automobile in a private parking lot on a cold and misty autumn morning in Hanau, 35 km (21 miles) south of Frankfurt, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Dead leaves cover an old BMW automobile in a private parking lot on a cold and misty autumn morning in Hanau, 35 km (21 miles) south of Frankfurt, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

People stroll by a statue of Prussian King Frederick the Great during an autumn's day at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

People stroll by a statue of Prussian King Frederick the Great during an autumn's day at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Autumn leaves of trees cover and surround a section of the Great Wall of China that is decaying and overgrown with vegetation near the village of Xiang Shui Hu, located 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Autumn leaves of trees cover and surround a section of the Great Wall of China that is decaying and overgrown with vegetation near the village of Xiang Shui Hu, located 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Water drops down on colourful leaves in a wood during a sunny autumn day near the village of Orscholz in the German province of Saarland October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Water drops down on colourful leaves in a wood during a sunny autumn day near the village of Orscholz in the German province of Saarland October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
13 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A sparrow is fed by a man at Madrid's Retiro park during an autumn day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A sparrow is fed by a man at Madrid's Retiro park during an autumn day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
14 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman rests and reads a newspaper in a park on a sunny autumn afternoon in Vienna October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman rests and reads a newspaper in a park on a sunny autumn afternoon in Vienna October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
15 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A duck swims in a pond on a sunny autumn day at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A duck swims in a pond on a sunny autumn day at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
16 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A yellow leaf falls next to a statue in the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. The Summer Garden, once a favourite place of the Russian Tsars, is a popular place to rest for townspeople and tourists. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A yellow leaf falls next to a statue in the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. The Summer Garden, once a favourite place of the Russian Tsars, is a popular place to rest for townspeople and tourists. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
17 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Visitors view changing autumn leaves at the Westonbirt Arboretum in southwest England October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Visitors view changing autumn leaves at the Westonbirt Arboretum in southwest England October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A white swan swims in a pond at the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A white swan swims in a pond at the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
19 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman cycles in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman cycles in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
21 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
22 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A cat perches on the window sill of a vine-covered cottage on an Autumn day near Helperby, northern England October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A cat perches on the window sill of a vine-covered cottage on an Autumn day near Helperby, northern England October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
23 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Rain drops form on the autumn leaves of small bushes in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 12, 2012. After a record-breaking dry spell since August, a welcomed several days of rain has moved in over the area. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Rain drops form on the autumn leaves of small bushes in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 12, 2012. After a record-breaking dry spell since August, a welcomed several days of rain has moved in over the area. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
24 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman walks on a pavement covered with autumn leaves in central Minsk, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman walks on a pavement covered with autumn leaves in central Minsk, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
25 / 26
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A fallen leaf is seen on the red rocks next to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse during an Autumn day at Laugharne, south Wales October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A fallen leaf is seen on the red rocks next to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse during an Autumn day at Laugharne, south Wales October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
26 / 26

Autumn colors

Autumn colors Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Eclipse in Australia

Eclipse in Australia
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »