Autumn colors
A couple jogs on a sunny autumn day at Royal Park Lazienki in Warsaw October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man cycles past The Great Walk in Windsor Park,, with Queen Elizabeth's residence, Windsor Castle, seen behind in Windsor, southern England October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A chapel is seen on a sunny autumn day in front of snow covered mountains in the wetsern Austrian village of Rum October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People take a stroll on a sunny autumn day in Stockholm October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
Two girls play among autumn leaves in Stockholm October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
A man jogs in a park on a sunny autumn day in Prague October 13, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A mountaineer drinks water near Prokosko Lake on Vranica mountain near Fojnica during an autumn day, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People walk in a park on a sunny autumn day in Moscow, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People are reflected in water as they cross a bridge in a park on a sunny autumn day in Moscow, October 12, 2013. The picture is rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks with a dog in a park during foggy autumn morning in Minsk, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
The medieval castle is pictured in Turaida October 8, 2013. Turaida, Garden of Gods in ancient Liv language, is a traditional autumn tourist attraction with coloured leaves, medieval castle and Folk Song park with 26 stone sculptures. British...more
A boy runs in the park in Turaida October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk in the Folk Song park in Turaida October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Autumn colours are seen on a hillside outside of Watlington in southern England October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People admire the autumn colours at Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn colours are reflected in a lake at Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A duck flaps it wings in the autumn sunshine in Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn mists hang over villages and the countryside in the South Downs National Park near Amberley in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks through autumn mist at Arundel in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman swims in an artificial lake on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A stag deer barks during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Autumn leaves cover a gravestone in a churchyard in Bowden, northern England September 27, 2013. Nearly half of England's cemeteries may run out of space within the next 20 years, local media reported REUTERS/Phil Noble
