Award winners
First place, Feature category, Atlanta photojournalism seminar awards. Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. San Quentin prison is California's oldest correctional facility and houses the state's only gas chamber. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Honorable mention, Feature category, Atlanta photojournalism seminar awards. The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The funeral parlor has been in business since 1974, and is thought to be the only drive-through funeral home in southern California, according to office manager Denise Knowles-Bragg. Knowles-Bragg said the parlor offers a convenient alternative to older people who find it hard to walk, those who want to make a quick stop during the lunch hour, and the families of well-known deceased people who expect many visitors. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Winner, News Picture story, Atlanta photojournalism seminar awards. Martha Hiatt gathers sand bags at the Belle Harbor section of Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New York October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. ...more
An NYPD officer stands on top of the Rockaway beach boardwalk, devastated due to the effects of Hurricane Sandy, in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A rainbow is seen among homes devastated by the effects of Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brianna King (R) consoles her neighbor Barbara Cohen inside her hurricane damaged home in Long Beach, New York November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign asking for help from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is seen in the BroadChannel section of the Queens borough of New York November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Louis Decarolis stands next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. Fuel supplies headed toward disaster zones in the U.S. Northeast on Saturday and a million...more
Louis Decarolis stands next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. Fuel supplies headed toward disaster zones in the U.S. Northeast on Saturday and a million customers regained electricity as near freezing temperatures threatened to add to the misery of coastal communities devastated by superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER)
People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People scramble for food and supplies being handed outside a grocery store damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Women stand on a piece of the devastated Rockaway beach boardwalk that was blown onto Beach 91st street by Hurricane Sandy, in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Honorable mention, Portrait/Personality category, Atlanta photojournalism seminar awards. Lady Gaga looks out from the window of her vehicle at Harvard University where she will launch her Born This Way Foundation in Cambridge, Massachusetts...more
Gold Medal, War and Disaster Stories, CHIPP awards. Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Gold Medal, War and Disaster Stories, CHIPP awards. Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran...more
Gold Medal, War and Disaster Stories, CHIPP awards. A rebel fighter points his gun at a suspected Gaddafi supporter as other rebels try to protect the suspected supporter, on a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. ...more
Gold Medal, War and Disaster Stories, CHIPP awards. Injured rebels are helped out of a car during a battle along the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Gold Medal, War and Disaster Stories, CHIPP awards. A rebel fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher in front of a gas storage terminal during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic more
Gold Medal, War and Disaster Stories, CHIPP awards. A tank belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explodes after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran...more
Damir Sagolj of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a Reuters photographer based in Thailand, has won the first prize Daily Life Singles with this photograph of a picture of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung, decorating a building in the capital Pyongyang...more
Winner, Sports Action, Photographers Giving Back Awards. Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring a goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter final soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London April 6,...more
Winner, nature category, Photographers Giving Back Awards. Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near southern Osorno city June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Izzet Kezer photo prize, Turkey’s Progressive Journalists Association (PJA). Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis,...more
First prize, Best picture from the Women's Soccer World Cup. Sweden and Australia players jump for the ball during their Women's World Cup quarter-final soccer match in Augsburg July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
First place, Enterprise, BOP NPPA awards. A reflection can be seen on a glass barrier in the Top Of The Rock observation deck in front of the Tribute in Light memorial shining behind the Empire State Building marking the ninth anniversary of the...more
First place, Natural environment, BOP NPPA awards. Second place, Science and Natural History category, POYi Awards. Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Third place, General News, Atlanta Photojournalism Awards. Second place, Natural Disasters, BOP NPPA awards. Third place, Photojournalist of the year (large markets), BOP NPPA awards. Marooned...more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Third place, General News, Atlanta Photojournalism Awards. Second place, Natural Disasters, BOP NPPA awards. Third place, Photojournalist of the year (large markets), BOP NPPA awards. Marooned flood victims looking to escape grab the side bars of a hovering Army helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Honorable mention, Natural Disasters, BOP NPPA awards. Highly Commended, Walkley Awards, Photographic Essay. Boys wait for an evening food handout at a roadside centre for flood victims near Nowshera in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa...more
Third place, International News Picture Story, BOP NPPA awards. A woman looks out the window of her one-room hut at a squatter camp for poor white South Africans at Coronation Park in Krugersdorp, March 9, 2010. A shift in racial hiring practices...more
Third place, International News Picture Story, BOP NPPA awards. A woman looks out the window of her one-room hut at a squatter camp for poor white South Africans at Coronation Park in Krugersdorp, March 9, 2010. A shift in racial hiring practices and the recent global economic crisis means many white South Africans have fallen on hard times. Researchers now estimate some 450,000 whites, of a total white population of 4.5 million, live below the poverty line and 100,000 are struggling just to survive in places such as Coronation Park, a former caravan camp currently home to more than 400 white squatters. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Third place, International News Picture Story, BOP NPPA awards. Andre Coetzee, 57, drinks a mug of coffee at a squatter camp for poor white South Africans at Coronation Park in Krugersdorp, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Third place, International News Picture Story, BOP NPPA awards. Lukas Gouws, 29, smokes at a squatter camp for poor white South Africans at Coronation Park in Krugersdorp, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Third place, International News Picture Story, BOP NPPA awards. Children walk through a squatter camp for poor white South Africans at Coronation Park in Krugersdorp, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Third place, International News Picture Story, BOP NPPA awards. Children play with a tyre used to block the entrance to a squatter camp for poor white South Africans, at Coronation Park in Krugersdorp, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly more
Honorable mention, Sports feature, BOP NPPA awards. Young gymnasts, in a class consisting of four to seven-year-olds, stretch themselves on wooden bars at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province August 10, 2010. ...more
First place, Olympic feature, BOP NPPA awards. First Place, Sports Feature, White House news Photographers Association Eye of History Awards. Russia's Alexander Tretyakov hits the padding at the end of his second heat in the men's skeleton event at...more
Third place, News category, Nepal News Pictures competition. Krishna Bahadur Bashnet, 63, hangs on to a crane as he is rescued from the roof of the eight-storey Quality Feed Industry building in the Balaju Industrial District of Kathmandu March 25,...more
Winner, Photo category, Palestine Photography Award Palestinians stand on the balcony of their damaged house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Winner, Belgian Dexia prize, photo of the year. First prize, News category, Nikon Press Awards. European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) stands on his own as leaders talk with U.S. President Barack Obama (3rd L) during the NATO Summit in...more
First prize, Sports category, Nikon Press Awards. Jelena Jankovic of Serbia serves to Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Winner, Photographer Category, Abdi Ipekci Journalism Award. A student argues with riot police during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan at the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara December 15, 2010. Erdogan is at...more
Winner, Photographer Category, Abdi Ipekci Journalism Award. Students clash with riot police during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan at the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Umit...more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Pakistani soldier Hamed holds a rocket launcher while securing a road in Damadola, located in Bajaur Agency along the Afghan-Pakistan border March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. A policeman walks through the damaged hallway of a police building which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Swabi, located in northwest Pakistan, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Policemen and soldiers raise their hands while shouting "God is great," to lift their spirits as the team worked through heavy rain to search for bodies and a flight data recorder at the site of...more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Residents being evacuated through flood waters dodge an army truck carrying relief supplies for flood victims in Pakistan's Muzaffargarh district in Punjab province August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees...more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Army soldiers use a boat to evacuate a family through a main road in Nowshera, located in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Award of Excellence, General News Picture Story, POYi Awards. A man moves his belongings after water flooded his house in Pakistan's Muzaffargarh district in Punjab province August 13, 2010....more
Award of Excellence, General News Picture Story, POYi Awards. A flood victim holding her sibling during a downpour weeps after having rice, donated by passing vehicles, snatched from her as she took refuge roadside with thousands of other...more
Award of Excellence, General News Picture Story, POYi Awards. Resident Ikramulla, 37, stands near a pen where he lost a handful of water buffalos to floods in Nowshera, located in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province August 1, 2010....more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Anti-government 'red shirt' protestors create a burning barricade on Rama IV road to stop army soldiers from advancing in Bangkok May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. An anti-government 'red shirt' supporter rallies with Thai national flag from a 'tuk tuk' after the red shirts secured parts of Rama IV from army troops with a burning barricade of tires in...more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. An anti-government "red shirt" supporter surrenders to army soldiers clearing their encampment in Bangkok May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. A statue and a torn Thai national flag remain in front of Bangkok's Central World shopping mall, which was gutted by fire after army soldiers advanced towards an encampment of thousands of...more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Anti-government 'red shirt' supporters launch fireworks towards army soldiers at a check-point in Ding Daeng, near Bangkok's Victory Monument, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. An anti-government 'red shirt' supporter runs past burning tyres and a garbage truck which were set ablaze to block army soldiers at a check-point in Ding Daeng, near Bangkok's Victory Monument,...more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. An anti-government "red shirt" supporter stands next to a barricade of tires which were set ablaze between army soldiers and protesters near Bangkok's Victory Monument May 16, 2010. ...more
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Anti-government 'red shirt' supporters carry a man who was shot in the head during clashes with army soldiers on Rama IV road in Bangkok May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First place, Photographer of the Year, POYi awards. A school boy, carrying a backpack, walks past burning fuel tankers along the GT road in Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Award of excellence, Feature category, POYi Awards. First place, Daily Life category. Press Photographers Association of Ireland Selected, News folio, Press Photographer's Year (PPY) awards. A duck, pheasants and rabbits hang from a clothes line...more
Award of Excellence, Winter Olympics category, POYi Awards. Gold medalist Shaun White of the U.S. (L) celebrates with bronze medalist compatriot Scott Lago after the men's halfpipe final on Cypress Mountain during the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics...more
Award of Excellence, Sports Feature, White House news Photographers Association Eye of History Awards. The legs of Team USA sled hockey members are seen at a game during the 6th National Disabled Festival in Laurel, Maryland October 22, 2010. All...more
First place, Presidential, White House News Photographers Association Eye of History Awards. Reflected in his teleprompter, U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about jobs and the economy during a visit to Celgard Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina...more
Second place, Presidential, White House news Photographers Association Eye of History Awards. U.S. President Barack Obama is silhouetted as he returns via helicopter from his summer vacation, to the White House in Washington, September 6, 2009....more
Award of Excellence, Presidential, White House news Photographers Association Eye of History Awards. U.S. President Barack Obama casts a shadow as he reaches out to shake hands with South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the official arrival for...more
Award of Excellence, Sports Action, White House news Photographers Association Eye of History Awards. Pilot Milan Jagnesak, Martin Tesovic, Petr Narovec and Marcel Lopuchovsky of team Slovakia 1 crash during heat 1 of the four-man bobsleigh...more
Award of Excellence, Sports Action, White House news Photographers Association Eye of History Awards. Melanie Oudin of the U.S. hits a return to Olga Savchuk of Ukraine during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2010....more
Third place, Current Affairs, Sony World Photo Awards. A donkey transports ballot boxes to villages unreachable by vehicles in Panjshir province, north of Kabul September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Third place, Current Affairs, Sony World Photo Awards. Robina Jelali, an Afghan candidate for the parliamentary election speaks on her phone at her office in Kabul September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan parliamentary election candidate Farkhunda Zahra Naderi attend a rally in Kabul September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Third place, Current Affairs, Sony World Photo Awards. An Afghan election worker shows an empty ballot box to the representatives of the candidates before the voting began at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Kabul September 18,...more
Third place, Current Affairs, Sony World Photo Awards. An Afghan news reporter stands next to TV screens at Tolo television, owned by Saad Mohseni, the country's biggest media mogul, in Kabul July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
First place, General News category, Focus at the Frontline 2010 Awards by the Hong Kong Press Photographers Association. Protesters against the building of a high-speed railway linked with mainland China bow on a street during a march towards the...more
Honorable mention, General News category, Focus at the Frontline 2010 Awards by the Hong Kong Press Photographers Association. Protesters, one holding farm produce symbolising crops from villages, bow during a protest march outside Hong Kong's...more
Third prize, Days Japan International Photojournalism Award. Israeli riot police restrain a protester during clashes in Umm el-Fahm October 27, 2010. Israeli police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Arabs who were protesting against a...more
First prize, Daily life singles, World Press Photo awards. A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Third prize, Daily Life singles, World Press Photo awards. An overcrowded train approaches as other passengers wait to board at a railway station in Dhaka, November 16, 2010. Millions of residents in Dhaka are travelling home from the capital city...more
First prize, Sports singles category, World Press Photo awards. Netherlands' Demy de Zeeuw (L) is kicked in the face by Uruguay's Martin Caceres during their 2010 World Cup semi-final soccer match at Green Point stadium in Cape Town July 6, 2010....more
Sports Photographer of The Year, UK Picture Editor Awards. Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates his team's goal against Nigeria during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie...more
Sports Photographer of The Year, UK Picture Editor Awards. Sports Journalists' Awards, Sports News Picture award. First prize, sports action, the Press Photographer's Year 2011. Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer watches as the ball crosses the line...more
Winner, Sports Media Austria award, Best sports photo. Aleksandra Kiryashova of Russia brokes her pole as she competes in the women's pole vault qualification during the world athletics championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin August 15, 2009....more
Winner, Silver Camera Dutch photo awards, Foreign News category. An anti-government 'red shirt' supporter helps dismantle a barricade set in front of Bangkok's Chulalongkorn hospital on May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
First place, Religion and faith category, Local Testimony awards. Ultra Orthodox students gesture as they pray during a reading class at the Kehilot Yaacov Torah School for boys in Ramot, Jerusalem June 24, 2010. Israel's ultra-Orthodox minority has...more
Second place, Politics category, Local Testimony awards. Left-wing activists wearing masks of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Ehud Barak take part in a protest Tel Aviv February 20, 2010 against the government's...more
Second place, Daily life category, Local Testimony awards. An ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple walks on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Winner, Sports picture of the year, Credit-lyonnais-union des journalistes de sport awards. The pack of riders including HTC Columbia's team rider Mark Cavendish (3rd R) crash during their sprint next to the finish line in the fourth stage of the...more
Honorable mention, General News, Atlanta Photojournalism Awards. Canadian soldiers play table football under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii, in the Panjwaii district of Kandahar province August 8, 2010....more
Highly Commended, Walkley Awards, Photographic Essay. A baby boy cries as he receives treatment at a road-side medical centre for flood victims on the outskirts of Peshawar, located in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province August 20,...more
Highly Commended, Walkley Awards, Photographic Essay. A boy bites his bowl as he waits for an evening food handout at a roadside centre for flood victims near Nowshera in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Tim...more
Highly Commended, Walkley Awards, Photographic Essay. A child sits amid the ruins of his family's house in the flood ravaged town of Adiel Khan on the outskirts of Peshawar in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province August 19, 2010....more
First place, News category, Press Photographer's Year (PPY) awards. A young girl stands with other mourners as the hearses carrying the coffins of five British soldiers are driven through the streets of Wootton Bassett, in southern England...more
