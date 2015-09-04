Babe in arms
A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one month old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant carries a baby after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A policeman carries a baby to safety as migrants try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
An Afghan migrant carrying a baby is helped to climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant with a child sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015 as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A baby cries at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant holds a child under the rain close to the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant plays with his child as they wait for a train to arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant baby on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix waits to be transferred to the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot off the coast of Libya August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian migrant woman walks to the shore with her baby to board a dinghy bound for the Greek island of Lesbos, in the Turkish coastal town of Behramkale, in Canakkale province, Turkey, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A migrant woman holds a baby at a make-shift camp in a park in central Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman holds her child as she waits for a train in Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A refugee woman carries a baby as she and other refugees make their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, in Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Migrants wave their train tickets and lift up children outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A member of the Turkish coast guards carries a baby of Syrian migrant on the shore in Cesme, near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants from Syria queue for a bus along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Syrian (L) refugee holds a baby after jumping off a dinghy moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Swiss police officer accompanies migrants from Syria carrying their children, upon their arrival at the railway station in the north-eastern Swiss town of Buchs September 1, 2015. T REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
The family of Aylan Kurdi
The grieving family of two Syrian toddlers who drowned with their mother and several other migrants as they tried to reach Greece.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top photos from the month of August.
China's massive military parade
China held its biggest display of military might in a parade to commemorate victory over Japan in World War Two.
Migrant train leaves Budapest
Hundreds of migrants left Budapest aboard a packed train bound for a town on the Austrian border after two days of chaos.
MORE IN PICTURES
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.