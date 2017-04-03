Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A migrant baby girl is seen sleeping aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, about thirty-two hours after her rescue along other migrants from their drifting plastic rafts by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the...more
A rescuer tries to find his balance before taking a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. The baby was traveling on one of two rubber boats carrying over 200 migrants from North...more
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB. "A week ago, I collected a dead body from the Mediterranean for the first time, and (Saturday) I carried a new life," Calvelo told Reuters. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Spanish rescuer, Asier Renedo, 37, hands over a four-day-old baby girl to a woman into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation. The operation was carried out by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open arms and lasted three hours. Migrants were transferred...more
A Nigerian woman holds a baby girl as the baby's mother, Mariam, rests next to her other child, two-year old Benjamin aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro about thirty-two hours. The baby's mother, a 29-year old Nigerian woman, and her...more
Migrants from Bangladesh are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue. Italy has become the main arrival point in Europe for people fleeing persecution and poverty in Africa, most of them crossing the Mediterranean...more
Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro moored in the port of Augusta following their rescue. Nearly 600 migrants have died so far this year trying to reach Italy from North...more
Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro moored in the port of Augusta. In all, 181,000 migrants reached Italy in 2016, about half of the total who arrived in the European...more
Migrants are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue about thirty-two hours ago from their drifting dinghies. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A plastic raft overcrowded by over 100 migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats
The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow...
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the past month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.