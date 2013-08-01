Edition:
United Kingdom
Baby giveaway TV show

<p>A childless couple kisses their newly adopted daughter, Fatima, whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave them on his show, as they sit at the Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. In a ruthless quest for ratings, Pakistani television is screening what many describe as its most controversial content yet: a talk-show host who gives away babies as prizes. Hussain gave away two abandoned infant girls to childless families last month and plans to give away a baby boy this week. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Thursday, August 01, 2013

<p>Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", recites religious rhyme during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", gestures during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", hosts a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", talks to children who are fasting for Ramadan for the first time, during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", gestures while asking participants questions during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", puts a snake around a child's shoulders during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", puts a snake around a child's shoulders during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", waves a microphone while asking participants questions during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>A childless couple holds their newly adopted daughter, Zainab, whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave them on his show, as they pose for photographs at the Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

<p>Zainab, a baby whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave to a childless couple on his show, is seen at Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

<p>Childless couples sit with newly adopted babies, Fatima (L) and Zainab (R), whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave away on his show, as they pose for photographs at the Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

<p>Fatima, a baby whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave to a childless couple on his show, is held by her adoptive parents at the Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

