Baby refugees
A Syrian refugee girl, holding a baby, waits after crossing into Turkey at the Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 16, 2015. More than 23,000 refugees fleeing fighting in northern Syria have crossed into Turkey, the United...more
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the...more
A migrant is seen carrying a child after disembarking from the Spanish Civil Guard's ship Rio Segura, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and...more
A doctor carries a baby from the Panamanian ship Dignity 1 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, June 23, 2015. Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have died trying to cross the Mediterranean, mostly...more
A rescued migrant carries a baby as he disembarks from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern...more
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the...more
An Afghan woman carries her child while walking along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Residents who had fled Tel Abyad, pull their belongings as they re-enter Syria from Turkey, after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, Syria, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Red Cross nurse carries a child named Vivan as they disembark from Italian Navy patrol ship Libra at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A child is carried by a rescue worker (R) as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A migrant carrying a child is helped as she disembarks from a Coast Guard boat in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man passes his ill baby to an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier after arriving on an fast rescue launch at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens June 14, 2015. Over 1,800 predominantly Syrian refugees and other immigrants who crossed the sea from the Turkish coast to the Greek island of Lesvos were...more
A Red Cross nurse carries a baby from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, April 15, 2015.REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Hungarian police stand in front of a Kosovar migrant child after a group of Kosovars illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
