Pictures | Tue Jun 23, 2015 | 8:30pm BST

Baby refugees

A Syrian refugee girl, holding a baby, waits after crossing into Turkey at the Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 16, 2015. More than 23,000 refugees fleeing fighting in northern Syria have crossed into Turkey, the United Nations refugee agency said, quoting Turkish authorities. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic State, driving it away from the frontier in an advance backed by U.S.-led air strikes. "Most of the new arrivals are Syrians escaping fighting between rival military forces in and around the key border town of Tel Abyad, which was controlled by militants and faces Akcakale across the border," UNHCR spokesman William Spindler told a Geneva briefing. Some 70 percent are women and children, he said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fueled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A migrant is seen carrying a child after disembarking from the Spanish Civil Guard's ship Rio Segura, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats and rescue operations. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A doctor carries a baby from the Panamanian ship Dignity 1 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, June 23, 2015. Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have died trying to cross the Mediterranean, mostly heading for Italy. European Union leaders agreed in April to boost naval search mission in the Mediterranean after a boat sank and as many as 900 migrants died off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A rescued migrant carries a baby as he disembarks from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the shore in safety where they were later detained by the Greek authorities. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
An Afghan woman carries her child while walking along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
Residents who had fled Tel Abyad, pull their belongings as they re-enter Syria from Turkey, after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, Syria, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A Red Cross nurse carries a child named Vivan as they disembark from Italian Navy patrol ship Libra at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A child is carried by a rescue worker (R) as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A migrant carrying a child is helped as she disembarks from a Coast Guard boat in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A man passes his ill baby to an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier after arriving on an fast rescue launch at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens June 14, 2015. Over 1,800 predominantly Syrian refugees and other immigrants who crossed the sea from the Turkish coast to the Greek island of Lesvos were ferried to Athens after the Greek authorities supplied them with temporary documents. An average of 600 migrants were arriving in Greece by sea each day, many of them fleeing poverty and conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Libya, at a time when the Athens government is facing its own economic crisis, said the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Around 42,000 migrants arrived in Greece this year, six times the same period last year, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A Red Cross nurse carries a baby from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, April 15, 2015.REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Hungarian police stand in front of a Kosovar migrant child after a group of Kosovars illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
