Baby refugees

Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens June 14, 2015. Over 1,800 predominantly Syrian refugees and other immigrants who crossed the sea from the Turkish coast to the Greek island of Lesvos were ferried to Athens after the Greek authorities supplied them with temporary documents. An average of 600 migrants were arriving in Greece by sea each day, many of them fleeing poverty and conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Libya, at a time when the Athens government is facing its own economic crisis, said the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Around 42,000 migrants arrived in Greece this year, six times the same period last year, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

