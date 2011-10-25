Edition:
United Kingdom

Baby rescued from quake rubble

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after an earthquake. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after an earthquake. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby girl from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby girl from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Isa Sansar/Anadolu Agency

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Isa Sansar/Anadolu Agency

Close
4 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

The surviving grandmother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

The surviving grandmother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
5 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

The baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

The baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
7 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, is carried in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, is carried in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
9 / 10
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

The surviving mother of a baby girl rescued from a collapsed building is taken to an ambulance in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
10 / 10

Baby rescued from quake rubble

Baby rescued from quake rubble Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Endgame in Libya

Endgame in Libya
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Grammy red carpet

All Collections

Grammy red carpet

2:01am GMT

Best of the BAFTAs

All Collections

Best of the BAFTAs

1:16am GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

All Collections

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Saturday, February 11, 2017

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »