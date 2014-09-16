Back to school in Syria
A Syrian child poses with a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. Syrian children returned to school in Damascus for the new academic year, as the country's civil war rages on. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian child inspects a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. At the Hussien Zein school, there was little evidence that Syria is in the midst of a bloody conflict.The school courtyard was packed as...more
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. UNICEF said in July that approximately three million Syrian children had been displaced, one million children were out of school, and another million were...more
A girl inspects stationary prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian woman sits with a boy in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian children sit in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A vendor dresses a boy in a school uniform prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man walks a child to the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian children stand under pictures of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian children perform in a courtyard in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Residents shop for school uniforms prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
Slum fire in Manila
Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.
Dangerous journey
Migrants risk their lives as they flee their countries to start anew.
Hillary in Iowa
Hillary Clinton stokes speculation about a presidential bid as she visits Iowa to take part in the state's annual "steak fry."
Reburying the dead
Photographer Jorge Dan Lopez visits the cemeteries of Guatemala City documenting the "grave cleaners."
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.