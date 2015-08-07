Back to Utoya Island

Youths gather at the opening of Utoya Island, Norway, August 7, 2015. Four years after Anders Behring Breivik went on a shooting rampage that left 69 dead, the Norwegian island of Utoya was ready to welcome members of the Labour Youth Organisation...more

Youths gather at the opening of Utoya Island, Norway, August 7, 2015. Four years after Anders Behring Breivik went on a shooting rampage that left 69 dead, the Norwegian island of Utoya was ready to welcome members of the Labour Youth Organisation once again. REUTERS/Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix.

