Back to Utoya Island
Youths gather at the opening of Utoya Island, Norway, August 7, 2015. Four years after Anders Behring Breivik went on a shooting rampage that left 69 dead, the Norwegian island of Utoya was ready to welcome members of the Labour Youth Organisation...more
Mathea Pedersen (R) and Ingrid Resell Krogstad set up camp at Utoya island, Norway August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB Scanpix
Youths arrive on Utoya island, Norway August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB Scanpix
Youths take a morning bath before the opening of Utoya Island, Norway, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix
Police stand guard in front of Utoya island, Norway August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB Scanpix
(L-R) Leader of Labour Youth Organisation (AUF) Mani Hussaini, Member of Parliament for Labour Party Anniken Huitfeldt and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pose for a "selfie" during the AUF summer camp at Utoya island, August 6, 2015. ...more
Police patrol around Utoya island, Norway August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB Scanpix
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg leaves the Labour Youth Organisation (AUF) summer camp after staying the night on the island in Utoya, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toratein Boe/NTB Scanpix
Youths set up their tents on Utoya island, Norway August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB Scanpix
Leader of Labour Youth Organisation (AUF) Mani Hussaini (C) is pictured during the opening of the summer camp at Utoya Island, Norway, August 7, 2015.REUTERS/Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (C) takes a "wefie" together with two girls during the Labour Youth Organisation (AUF) summer camp at Utoya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB Scanpix
Former leader of Labour Youth Organisation (AUF) and attack survivor Eskil Pedersen (front) and other youths attend the opening of the summer camp at Utoya island, Norway, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg participate at the Labour Youth Organisation (AUF) summer camp at Utoya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB Scanpix
Youths stand in a line to wait for the MS Thorbjorn ferry to take them to Utoya island, Norway August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB Scanpix
Former leader of Labour Youth Organisation (AUF) and attack survivor Eskil Pedersen (R) and leader of AUF Mani Hussaini attend the opening of the summer camp at Utoya island, Norway, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix
(L-R) Leader of Labour Youth Organisation (AUF) Mani Hussaini, member of AUF Emilie Bersaas, former Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland and Member of Parliament for Labour Party Hadia Tajik attend the opening of the summer camp at Utoya...more
