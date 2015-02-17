Edition:
Backstage at NYFW

A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Model Dani Witt from Brazil reads as she waits backstage before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Clothes are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models are made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Hair pieces lay in wait backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models have their hair done backstage before the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model is seen with one eye prepared backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Models' faces are seen on clothing racks backstage before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model wear non-slip pads on her shoes backstage, before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model has her photo taken backstage before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A worker assigns seats before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model checks her phone backstage before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista goes through the looks backstage before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model has her hair done backstage before the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model has her hair done backstage before the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Models have their hair done backstage before the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model peers through a curtain backstage before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
