Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 8:40pm GMT

Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Model Gigi Hadid (R) and another Victoria's Secret model pose for a photo backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models pose for a selfie backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The backstage area is pictured before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models sit on a sofa backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is escorted up the stairs backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models are filmed walking backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models pose backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

