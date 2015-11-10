Backstage at Victoria's Secret
Model Gigi Hadid (R) and another Victoria's Secret model pose for a photo backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models pose for a selfie backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The backstage area is pictured before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models sit on a sofa backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is escorted up the stairs backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models are filmed walking backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models pose backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
