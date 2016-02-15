Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 15, 2016 | 6:55pm GMT

Backstage at Westminster

A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Skip, a Yorkshire Terrier, is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Skip, a Yorkshire Terrier, is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Skip, a Yorkshire Terrier, is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
Bergamascos, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bergamascos, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Bergamascos, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
Handlers stand in the ring with Boston Terriers during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handlers stand in the ring with Boston Terriers during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Handlers stand in the ring with Boston Terriers during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Sebastian, a Bloodhound from Colorado has his teeth brushed before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sebastian, a Bloodhound from Colorado has his teeth brushed before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Sebastian, a Bloodhound from Colorado has his teeth brushed before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 20
Julie Kempster from Toronto, Canada gets a kiss from her Bearded Collie Frank as they wait before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Julie Kempster from Toronto, Canada gets a kiss from her Bearded Collie Frank as they wait before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Julie Kempster from Toronto, Canada gets a kiss from her Bearded Collie Frank as they wait before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 20
Ace, a Basset Hound from Lithuania, stands in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ace, a Basset Hound from Lithuania, stands in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Ace, a Basset Hound from Lithuania, stands in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Cathy Sahlin holds her Long Haired Miniature Dachshund Casper in the benching area at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cathy Sahlin holds her Long Haired Miniature Dachshund Casper in the benching area at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Cathy Sahlin holds her Long Haired Miniature Dachshund Casper in the benching area at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
Evy, a Redbone Coonhound (L) and Junior, a Bluetick Coonhound (R) greet each other before being judged judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Evy, a Redbone Coonhound (L) and Junior, a Bluetick Coonhound (R) greet each other before being judged judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Evy, a Redbone Coonhound (L) and Junior, a Bluetick Coonhound (R) greet each other before being judged judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, Canada, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, Canada, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, Canada, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Lanny, an English Bulldog from Syracuse, New York, stands in his crate before being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lanny, an English Bulldog from Syracuse, New York, stands in his crate before being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Lanny, an English Bulldog from Syracuse, New York, stands in his crate before being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
A Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
A French bulldog looks up at his handler before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A French bulldog looks up at his handler before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A French bulldog looks up at his handler before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
A Saluki is run in the ring during judging in the Hound group at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Saluki is run in the ring during judging in the Hound group at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Saluki is run in the ring during judging in the Hound group at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
Dogs line up during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dogs line up during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Dogs line up during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 20
Handler Jane Hobson sits with Woopi, a Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jane Hobson sits with Woopi, a Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Handler Jane Hobson sits with Woopi, a Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 20
Faith Rogers praises Gracie, a Pointer, during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Faith Rogers praises Gracie, a Pointer, during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Faith Rogers praises Gracie, a Pointer, during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Jellyfish from the deep

Jellyfish from the deep

Next Slideshows

Jellyfish from the deep

Jellyfish from the deep

Shapes and colors of these ethereal, free-floating sea creatures.

13 Feb 2016
Mrs. Trump

Mrs. Trump

The lady behind the Republican front-runner.

12 Feb 2016
Nepal's month-long festival

Nepal's month-long festival

Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.

12 Feb 2016
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

12 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures