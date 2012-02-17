Edition:
Backstage in NY

<p>A model gets ready to present a creation from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>Models check their pictures backstage before the The Blonds Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Models enjoy champagne backstage before the Elie Tahari Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>A model winces as she has an earring placed backstage before the Rebecca Taylor Fall/Winter 2012 show during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model changes with the help of dressers backstage during the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model eats while having her hair done before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>A model eats backstage before the Richard Chai Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model is prepared before the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Models prepare backstage before the L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model runs through the backstage to get changed during the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model cleans her nose backstage before a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Models prepare before the Emerson Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model checks her phone and eats backstage before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>A woman steams a pair of jeans backstage before the Levi's Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Warning signs are posted backstage before a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Models rehearse before the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Designer Michael Kors is interviewed backstage before a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model is prepared backstage before a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A man stitches backstage at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>A model prepares backstage before the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>A producer waits for a rehearsal before a showing of the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model eats vegetables backstage while getting her hair done before the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Audience members look at a model presenting a creation from the Diane Von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Designer Tracy Reese watches a model rehearse before the start of her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>A model is prepared backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Photos of models wearing the designs of Tommy Hilfiger are pinned on the wall at the designer's preview space as he prepares his Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Models rehearse before the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Models relax next to a model having his photo taken, before the show at the Duckie Brown Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>A model gets ready backstage at the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>A makeup artist looks up at models as she prepares them backstage before a showing of the Jenny Packham Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>Models prepare backstage before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model is made up backstage before the Costello Tagliapietra Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>A model has her photograph taken backstage before a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model sits backstage before the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Journalists attend the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 13 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>A model has her make-up applied backstage before a presentation of the Ruffian Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model sits alone backstage before the Rebecca Taylor Fall/Winter 2012 show during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model talks on a cell phone backstage before a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model gets ready backstage at the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>Models look at a mobile phone backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

<p>Models rehearse before the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>A model gets ready backstage before the Whitney Eve Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>A crew member checks the positions of models before the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

