Pictures | Thu Jul 10, 2014 | 4:17pm BST

Backstage in Paris

A model has makeup applied backstage prior to Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A chart showing models is pictured backstage before Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model is reflected in a mirror as she has her hair done backstage prior to Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Seamstresses prepare dresses backstage before Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Models prepare backstage prior to French designer Julien Fournie's fashion show that is held during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model gets his makeup done backstage before the presentation of French designer Fred Sathal's fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model is reflected in a mirror as she has makeup applied backstage before the presentation of Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad checks his creations prior to his fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model has her hair done backstage prior to Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Assistants prepare models backstage prior to Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Lebanese designer Elie Saab checks the wedding headdress creation on a model backstage before his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad checks his creations prior to his fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model gets his makeup done backstage before the presentation of French designer Fred Sathal's fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Lebanese designer Elie Saab checks a model backstage before his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Seamstresses prepare dresses backstage before Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Model Lindsey Wixson (R) has her hair done backstage prior to Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Models have their hair done as they prepare backstage prior to French designer Julien Fournie's fashion show that is held during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad poses backstage with models at the end of his fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Lebanese designer Elie Saab is reflected in a mirror as he checks the wedding headdress creation on a model backstage before his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Model Lindsey Wixson has her hair done backstage prior to Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Pictures