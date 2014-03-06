Backyard gun range
Doug Varrieur and Huie Gordon, his friend, neighbor and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy practice their firing stance with unloaded weapons in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. Varrieur, 57, discovered a little-noticed part of Florida law which prohibits local governments from restricting gun rights in any way, and in December he set up a personal gun range on his property in a residential subdivision. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur walks behind the backstop of his practice firing range in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. Neighbors were outraged by the live gunfire, but their surprise was nothing compared to that of municipal leaders, who were shocked to realize there was nothing they could do about it. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Huie Gordon, a retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy and neighbor of Doug Varrieur (wearing his twin revolvers) chat in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A sign placed by a neighbor is seen at the intersection closest to the home of Doug Varrieur in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Wearing two revolvers, Doug Varrieur poses at a gate to his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur displays some .38 caliber ammunition on the firing range he set up in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur and Huie Gordon, his friend, neighbor and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy prepare to practice their firing stances with unloaded weapons in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur's target is seen on the firing range in his home's yard in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A pair of unloaded pistols sit on Doug Varrieur's firing range table in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Everlyn Varrieur chats from her yard, across the fence with her son Doug Varrieur who set up a practice firing range in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur walks to his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
