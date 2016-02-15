BAFTA red carpet
Leonardo Di Caprio. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Angela Scanlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sonoya Mizuno. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Olga Kurylenko. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dree Hemingway. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Antonia Tomas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Poppy Jamie. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Idris Elba. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Heida Reed. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Laura Bailey. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Laura Haddock. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bel Powley. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Benicio del Toro. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Julie Walters. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Toby Melville
John Boyega. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Seeing red at NYFW
Celebrities and models display designs for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection.
Kanye West at New York Fashion Week
Rapper Kanye West presents his Yeezy Season 3 fashion collection and new album "The Life of Pablo" at New York Fashion Week.
Saint Laurent in Hollywood
Saint Laurent reveals its fall-winter collections for men and women in Los Angeles.
amfAR Gala
Highlights from the amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.