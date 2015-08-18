Edition:
United Kingdom
Ballerinas of Crackland

A young girl walks towards ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio, as people sleep on the street in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls board a van taking them to ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio, as people sleep on the street in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
A young girl rides a van on her way to a ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, through the rough Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls ride a van to their ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, passing through the rough Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls run at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls arrive for their ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way forward and out of the difficult environment they have grown up in. Brazil is one of the world's highest consuming countries of crack cocaine, and Cracolandia, or "Crack Land", located in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, is one of the most intense and brutal hubs. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way forward and out of the difficult environment they have grown up in. Brazil is one of the world's highest consuming countries of crack cocaine, and Cracolandia, or "Crack Land", located in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, is one of the most intense and brutal hubs. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls embrace their teacher Joana de Assis after their ballet lesson at the House of Dreams dance school in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls play with a volunteer before taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls ride a van through the Luz neighborhood towards their ballet lesson, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Thalita Jesus, 7, lies on her bed inside her house before her ballet lesson in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Tais Tainara, 12, is reflected on a mirror as she practices ballet inside her house before her ballet lesson in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Taissa Lima, 10, practices in her house before her ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Thalita Jesus, 7, runs inside her house before her ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Silvana (R) holds a three-month-old baby inside their house before her sister takes ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls pray with volunteers after ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
(L-R) Ilda, 11, Gabriela, 9, Hiana, 6, Emily, 6, and Samira, 6, pose for a photograph after taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Teacher Joana de Assis guides a girl with a position during a ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. "We take them off the streets, sometimes from their houses in the slums and we bring them here where they can bathe, eat, put on their ballet clothes and do a dance class. We give them a dance class, we give them love and affection," says de Assis. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Teacher Joana de Assis guides a girl with a position during a ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. "We take them off the streets, sometimes from their houses in the slums and we bring them here where they can bathe, eat, put on their ballet clothes and do a dance class. We give them a dance class, we give them love and affection," says de Assis. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A young girl has her hair styled by a friend before taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls take a bath after taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 17, 2015
