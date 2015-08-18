Ballerinas of Crackland
A young girl walks towards ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio, as people sleep on the street in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls board a van taking them to ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio, as people sleep on the street in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A young girl rides a van on her way to a ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, through the rough Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls ride a van to their ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, passing through the rough Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls run at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls arrive for their ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way...more
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls embrace their teacher Joana de Assis after their ballet lesson at the House of Dreams dance school in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls play with a volunteer before taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls ride a van through the Luz neighborhood towards their ballet lesson, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thalita Jesus, 7, lies on her bed inside her house before her ballet lesson in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tais Tainara, 12, is reflected on a mirror as she practices ballet inside her house before her ballet lesson in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Taissa Lima, 10, practices in her house before her ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thalita Jesus, 7, runs inside her house before her ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Silvana (R) holds a three-month-old baby inside their house before her sister takes ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls pray with volunteers after ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
(L-R) Ilda, 11, Gabriela, 9, Hiana, 6, Emily, 6, and Samira, 6, pose for a photograph after taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Teacher Joana de Assis guides a girl with a position during a ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. "We take them off the streets, sometimes from their houses in the slums and we...more
A young girl has her hair styled by a friend before taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Young girls take a bath after taking ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Conscious clubbing
A new movement aims to create the energy and community of electronic dance parties with fruit smoothies and coffee instead of drugs and alcohol.
Mothers Against Senseless Killings
In Chicago, violence has reached alarming levels this year particularly in the poorest neighborhoods and MASK is reaching out to the community in hopes of...
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
Framing Prince George
The British royal family criticized paparazzi for what it called their increasingly dangerous attempts to photograph the Queen's two year-old great-grandson...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.