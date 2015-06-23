Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 23, 2015 | 8:25pm BST

Ballerinas of Cuba

Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 11
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, walks to the dressing room after performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, walks to the dressing room after performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, walks to the dressing room after performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 11
Ballet dancer Susel Alvares, 21, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ballet dancer Susel Alvares, 21, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancer Susel Alvares, 21, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 11
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, warms up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, warms up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, warms up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 11
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 11
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 11
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 11
Ballet dancers warm up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ballet dancers warm up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancers warm up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 11
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 11
Ballet dancers get ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ballet dancers get ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancers get ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 11
A child looks to the camera during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child looks to the camera during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A child looks to the camera during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Next Slideshows

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Concertgoers party day and night in Delaware.

22 Jun 2015
MuchMusic Video Awards

MuchMusic Video Awards

Highlights from the MMVAs in Toronto.

22 Jun 2015
MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet

MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet

Highlights from the red carpet of the MMVAs in Toronto.

22 Jun 2015
Celebrity dads

Celebrity dads

Famous fathers spending time with their kids.

19 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures