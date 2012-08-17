Edition:
Ballet for troubled youth

Friday, August 17, 2012

Youths perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. 'Ballet Santa Teresa', a non-governmental organization (NGO) gives children who live in areas with social risk, some suffering domestic violence, free ballet classes and other activities as a part of socio-cultural integration project. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Marie Ellen da Silva practices ballet in her home, before going to her class, in the Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Marie Ellen da Silva adjusts her stockings in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Marie Ellen da Silva fixes her hair in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Girls laugh as they wait for their ballet class to start at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A girl performs during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Girls fix their make up before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Girls joke with each other before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A girl stretches during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A girl has her hair fixed before her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Girls joke during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A girl waits before the start of her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Girls fit their ballet skirts during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

